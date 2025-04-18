Hype video shows Calipari won't start second season with no players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas sophomore point guard D.J. Wagner, senior forward Trevon Brazile and freshman guard Billy Richmond will return to the program next season, according to video released by coach John Calipari Thursday evening.
Wagner is third generation John Calipari coached player and former 5-star McDonald's All-American.
He will share the backcourt alongside true freshman guard Darius Acuff, who signed with Arkansas as the No. 4 overall player in the country, according to 247sports.
Wagner started in each of Arkansas' 36 games this season averaging 11 points, four assists and three rebounds per game. He improved his three point percentage although his overall field goal percentage took a slight drop from his freshman year.
The 6-foot-4, 195 pound guard transferred to Arkansas following his freshman season at Kentucky under Calipari.
He was highly regarded by recruiting services, ranked as the No. 4 combo guard transfer, No. 35 overall player in the portal, according to 247sports.
Despite not living up to his immediate potential as a lottery pick prior to his college career, Wagner has played well enough to be selected as a possible second round pick in the NBA Draft this summer.
His decision to remain at Arkansas allows him to earn more NIL opportunities and possibly work his way to a higher spot in next year's NBA Draft.
Ranked as the No. 1 combo guard in the class of 2023, Wagner was poised to become Calipari's next great NBA guard and achieve max contract status once his rookie deal is up.
Sometimes, things don't pan out right away and instead have to work a little bit to reach the ultimate goal.
He possesses a leadership trait desperately needed and what coaches tend to look for when recruiting high schoolers and transfers. Wagner played exactly that role as he stabilized the Razorbacks shortened rotation when freshman guard Boogie Fland went down with an injury.
With the ball in his hands, he facilitated the halfcourt well assisting on 18% of Arkansas' made baskets from February 1 until the loss to No. 3 seed Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament.
The backcourt shuffle helped inspire Davis into the Razorbacks top scoring option while also creating formidable pick-and-pop action with Brazile and center Jonas Aidoo.
"I think [Wagner] is healthy," Calipari said told reporters before the season. "I think he’s more athletic than he was. The kid lives in the gym. He knows how to read his body now, when I need to step back, or when I can be uncomfortable and it’s good for me.
"But I’m expecting a lot from him. You want his leadership. When you walk into my gym, the voice you hear is his. That’s the voice you hear, which means he’s into his team."
Brazile will return for his final year with the Razorbacks after playing his best basketball pre-ACL injury in 2022.
The 6-foot-10, 240 pound stretch forward averaged over 11 points, 10 rebounds and one block in 31 minutes per game beginning with the Texas game in late Feb.
"He's finding out that he is really a good player," assistant coach Kenny Payne said of Brazile's emergence prior to the SEC Tournament. "And, we're finding out just how good he can be, and what he exactly is."
Richmond's return will provide Calipari another multi-generational athlete on next year's roster for the second consecutive season.
The Memphis native didn't blow many away as a shooter but was expected to need development on his mid-to-three point jump shot compared to his ability to drive to the basket.
"[This team] wrote their own story," Calipari said. "They didn't let somebody else write it. They wrote it. We started so bad but we were beat up and injured. We didn't talk about it. We just said let's keep playing, let's go, next man up."
Richmond's emergence alongside several other teammates made the difference in what was a tough start to the season.
Each player made the most of their opportunities, unified for the good of the team and nearly made it to the Elite Eight.
"You think about what Brazile did with the minutes he got, Jonas coming back from injury and all of a sudden doing what he did, what Billy Richmond did with his minutes, what Karter Knox did with more minutes, the next man up, they took advantage of it.
Hopefully, the legacy will be this team was one of the favorites because of what they went through and how they stuck together."
The 6-foot-5, 205 pound combo guard averaged eight points, four rebounds, two assists and one block over his final 14 games of the season.
Richmond made 48% of his attempts from the field, 16% from three and 77% from the free throw line as a freshman.
2025-26 Razorbacks Roster
C Malique Ewin, Senior
PF Nick Pringle, Senior
F Trevon Brazile, Senior
F Adou Thiero, Senior
G DJ Wagner, Junior
F Karter Knox, Sophomore*
G Billy Richmond, Sophomore
G Darius Acuff, Freshman
G Meleek Thomas, Freshman
F Isaiah Sealy, Freshman
F Kareem Rtail, Freshman
