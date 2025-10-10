Leadership skills from 'Unc' helps lift Razorbacks' spirits during transition
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One injured Razorback interim coach Bobby Petrino wishes he could get back is wide receiver Monte Harrison.
The 30-year-old who retired from professional baseball last year, joined the Arkansas program nearly a decade after being recruited as a 4-star wide receiver prospect who signed with Nebraska out of high school. However, he never suit uped and, instead, entered the Major League draft where he was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the second round in 2014.
As someone who reached the The Show in 2020 with the Miami Marlins, Harrison offered up advice for his younger teammates to take to heart.
"Yeah, you know, we really missed not having him out on the field," Petrino said Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference.
Harrison has been out since the Razorbacks' 56-14 victory over Arkansas State in Week 2 when he suffered a broken foot at some point during the game.
"He's such a strong young man, older man, I guess I really should say," Petrino said. "But he provided a lot of leadership to our players and still does. He's here every day. He's in the locker room every day. He's very mature. He talks a lot about, 'Don't pass by the chances and opportunities that you have,' because he knows how that goes. So his strength and his leadership is still with our team."
In a time when he needs his whole team to remain accountable for the next seven games, there is certainly more to play for than wallow in self pity for the remainder of the season.
While there was a big picture message sent out at his introductory press conference last week, Petrino's focus is to take each game play-by-play and win as many games they can moving forward.
"I mean, what we're working hard at is doing our jobs," Petrino said. "You know, everybody, all 11 guys working together as one, trying to really play with a lot of effort and speed, and understanding that we play one play at a time. But everyone does their job and then, whether you did it properly or didn't do it properly, you put it behind you, and the most important thing is the next play.
"We need to really learn that and understand that as the game goes on, we have no time to put your head down. If you got beat, you've got to just line up and shake it off and go win the next battle."
During his two-year college career, Harrison has played primarily special teams, but has contributed some on offense, catching three passes for 58 yards.
Harrison, also known as "Unc" by his teammates, showed his comfort level in offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's scheme during fall camp and appeared to be on his way as a key contributor.
The 6-foot-4, 228 pound sophomore has remained in impressive physical shape, but it was Petrino's silliness that made him realize Harrison is a bit of a unicorn at this point of his life. While he made wanted to trim Harrison down a bit, the decision to ultimately leave his body transformation alone and focus on what he already is won out.
"He couldn't drop any weight, and it wasn't percent of body fat either," Petrino said last week. "He’s just a big man. Solid and big man, so that idea, 'Hey, let's thin him up and get him faster.' That was a stupid idea by me. It wasn't working."