5-Star PG Takes Shot at Calipari as ‘Point Guard U’ Buzz Reaches 2028 Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It only took 20 seconds for 5-star point guard Michai White to make his pitch to Arkansas coach John Calipari, and social media took notice.

One notable takeaway from the clip was White making his case to be the next great player offered by the dean of "Point Guard University" himself.

Of course, White grew up during a time when Calipari was pumping out multi-millionaire NBA All-Stars at Kentucky like the world would end soon.

And after one "down" year without a single player selected in the first round, there's a chance he'll be seen at the Barclays Center early and often at the NBA Draft this summer.

With All-American point guard Darius Acuff locked in as top prospect along with Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond in the mix, Arkansas is turning into a destination for freshmen wanting to be a lottery pick with Calipari around.

Which makes White, a 5-star 2028 point guard prospect, mightily interest in the Razorbacks.

Fresh off his 36-point debut at #EYBL, 2028 PG @moneymichai revealed which school and coach his dream offer would come from…



White is ranked No. 17 overall in the @SCNext 25. pic.twitter.com/qanLOA5NNK — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) April 25, 2026

Calipari has worked with so many guards who went on to have stellar NBA careers, which has forced high school guards to acknowledge him as the greatest developer of talent at their positions.

With five decades of experience, 43 first round picks, 29 lottery selections, and three former players going No. 1 overall (Derrick Rose, John Wall and Anthony Davis), this distinction is a valid one.

"His knowledge for the game and his experience in coaching makes him such a great developer," White told Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "He has seen so many different guards through his years that proves he knows what he is doing."

White enters his junior year a consensus 5-star prospect, the No. 17 overall prospect, No. 1 among point guards and the top player in New Hampshire, according to 247Sports composite ranking.

Like Acuff, White has become an elite scorer at all three levels and showed what he is capable of with a breakout 36-point performance during his first EYBL outing while playing against players a year older than him.

Michai White started EYBL with a BANG!



36 points from the 2028 PG… playing UP 17U. pic.twitter.com/sJ4RST4CGj — Jordan Pettway (@shakehoops) April 24, 2026

Being labeled as the No. 1 guard prospect in the country this early in his development can certainly provide pressure to live up to lofty expectations. However he won't let that bother him as he continues his basketball journey.

"There is a lot of pressure that can come with [my ranking], but I try not to think about it too much and stress myself about it," White said. "It actually allows me to work harder knowing the target I have on my back."

White is a tremendous scorer, but also takes pride at being as good on the defensive end. He understands his ability as a scorer but also knows the importance of elevating his teammates around him.

"I am a pure point guard who knows how to balance scoring and getting his teammates involved while playing with a high [basketball] IQ," White said. "I also take pride on the defensive end."

As for college or NBA player comparisons, White believes he is a blend between two high-profile Calipari guards Tyrese Maxey and Acuff.

Although he's listed a bit small at 6-foot, 175 pounds on recruiting sites, White says he's grown a couple of inches over the course of his sophomore year. That's good news for anyone that might say he's too small, as Acuff proved smaller guards can still have success in the SEC.

White tells Razorbacks on SI that he is continually working on improving every facet of his game, but most importantly wants to maximize his athleticism.

"I am trying to improve my athleticism the most, especially continuing to gain in my jumping ability."

While Arkansas has expressed interest in the dominant point guard, he is still waiting on that one elusive offer.

However, White's recruitment is starting to heat up with recent offers from Providence, Virginia and Villanova while Houston is starting to take notice of his abilities.

As a sophomore at Brewster Academy National in Wolfeboro, (N.H.), White averaged 14 points, three assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes per game. He made 45% of his field goal attempts, 30% from three and 77% from the charity stripe.

The offer hasn’t come yet from Arkansas, but momentum is building. And if Calipari decides to make his move, the program’s “Point Guard U” reputation could make the Razorbacks a serious destination for one of the nation’s top 2028 prospects.

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