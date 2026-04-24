Acuff's Act Will Be Tough to Follow for Razorbacks' Jordan Smith

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Once Arkansas one-and-done All-American point guard Darius Acuff proved himself as an unstoppable scorer, he made his act a tough one to follow.

The Razorbacks' offseason conditioning program will begin towards the end of May with No. 2 overall prospect and Arkansas commit Jordan Smith, Jr. set to take over the reins as lead guard next season.

Acuff made things look easy which makes things much harder on Smith, who comes to Arkansas with the expectation to not only thrive in Calipari's scheme but dominate opponents.

That’s where the challenge begins because replacing Acuff isn't as simple as plugging in another ultra talented point guard and expecting the same results. Smith is a much different player who relies on his defensive efforts talk first while his offense comes along behind him.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Darius Acuff against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

What fans must understand is what Acuff as a dominant scoring guard probably won't be replicated for a while. He flew past Arkansas records that stood for over three decades and did it with relative ease due to his reliability as the Razorbacks' star.

It was the level of control he displayed with the game on the line that stood out. Acuff repeatedly took and made late shots with the clock winding down.

There were the heavily contested looks like the one against Vanderbilt before halftime where he was floating out of bounds from three. Then, competely stole the momentum as the buzzer sounded for a momentum-swinging three from the top of the key.

Every game that went by it was always it was spent with Acuff delivering, which is a model of consistency rarely witness and even asked of for a freshman, let alone expected.

But like many other John Calipari guards before him, he took the reins and never looked back.

Smith will arrive at Arkansas with a similar type of pedigree that suggests he can shoulder similar responsibility even if it comes in a different way. His reputation as a composed playmaker and efficient scorer made him one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

That's part of why Arkansas probably won't hesitate to offer him to the keys to the offense when he takes his first step on campus either. Stepping into that role won't be easy and he's sure to be tested early, along with his fellow freshmen JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

Calipari will assuredly test Smith and the rest of his team during non-conference play before stepping foot in what will once again be a loaded SEC.

One opponent Arkansas will face with Smith in the lineup is Michigan State, and coach Tom Izzo's squad won't hesitate to make him feel uncomfortable. The Spartans will challenge what he does well and that's speeding up his decisions, and shrink the driving lanes to make him more one dimensional offensively.

It’s one thing to create offense, but it's another to do it when every possession is pressure packed like it was for Acuff this season.

Smith won’t be asked to mirror Acuff’s style possession for possession. In fact, Arkansas may be better served if he doesn’t and allows him to become an efficient player who wants to organize both sides of the court to dictate the tempo of a game.

And speaking of tempo, the Razorbacks’ roster construction , at least in the backcourt, supports that approach with multiple scoring options at the guard spots.

East guard Jordan Smith Jr. (23) reacts after making a shot while being fouled during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith won't have to do the scoring alone either as he will be surrounded by not only Andrews and Toure, but explosive Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson.

Instead, his impact on a game any given night may be measured by how well he distributes the basketball, and keeps teammates involved while limiting empty possessions and scoring droughts.

Smith will face a different kind of pressure, but when it all comes crashing down he must remember it's only basketball. Calipari has built his system around effective and efficient guard play for years with players of vasty different skillsets being drafted into the NBA.

It will all depend on how Smith thrives in his role that matters most, and he shoudn't have any trouble doing so either. Some guards dominate the ball, others dictate tempo, but the best ones find a way to do both without letting the game speed up on them and that's going to be the next big step for him.

The level of expectations that come with being named Gatorade and Naismith National Player of the Year while also signing as the No. 2 prospect in the country wil not go away.

Acuff certainly set a standard of excellence that has now elevated the level of expectations for Arkansas guards. Now, it becomes Smith’s responsibility to make sure those rising expectations don't drop and that he maintains the stability of a program starved for championship-level basketball.

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