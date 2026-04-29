Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 5)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has not played in the first round of the playoffs against the Houston Rockets due to a hamstring injury, and he's officially been ruled out for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Doncic was injured in early April in a regular-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he has not played in a game since. The Lakers were expected to be without Doncic in the first round, but there is a chance that he could return to action later on in the playoffs.

Still, Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is questionable for Game 5, has progressed much faster than Doncic after both suffered injuries in that game against OKC.

The Lakers have been able to survive without Doncic, winning three of the four games in this series (they initially took a 3-0 series lead) as underdogs. Now, with Reaves "optimistic" for a Game 5 return the Lakers are set as 4.5-point favorites at home in Game 5. DraftKings Sportsbook has L.A. at -180 to win this matchup and the series on Wednesday.

Los Angeles is also seventh in the odds to win the NBA Finals (+2500), which could be a sign that Doncic would return in a second-round matchup against the Thunder. OKC advanced through the first round of the playoffs with a sweep of the Phoenix Suns, and it's the odds-on favorite to win the title.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Lakers with Doncic out, which I happened to share in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- earlier on Wednesday:

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 7.5 Assists (-136)

James is coming off his worst game of the series in Game 4, finishing with just 10 points (on nine shots) while turning the ball over eight times.

Still, LeBron is averaging 8.8 assists per game (on 13.5 potential assists), clearing this number in Games 1 and 4. Now, I think James could have an even bigger game as a passer in Game 5 if Austin Reaves returns and takes some of the pressure off the 41-year-old on offense.

Houston’s defensive scheme has been tailored to slow James down, but Reaves would give the Lakers an elite on-ball scorer to take some pressure off the four-time champion.

James has put together several games with eight or more dimes without Luka Doncic in the lineup this season, and I believe he’s undervalued at this number in Game 5.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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