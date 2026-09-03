Abdou Toure Provides Arkansas the Perfect Offensive Combo

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Razorbacks have the perfect team to win the conference and make a deep postseason run.

This is all thanks to head coach John Calipari once again bringing in another dominant recruiting class. He brought in the best class of 2026 recruits, headlined by potential first overall pick Jordan Smith Jr.

That wasn't his only move, though; he also brought in a plethora of high-level basketball players and athletes. One such player is Abdou Toure, who can actually challenge Smith Jr. on who is the best player on the squad.

While Smith Jr. is a great all-around offensive player, Toure has one big advantage.

He is much more athletically gifted, which gives him a key edge across different metrics, especially on defense.

He is just under 6-foot-7, with a massive frame of 206 pounds, and is possibly the most gifted player in 2027 in terms of sheer size.

His athletic ability shows up on both ends of the floor. On the perimeter, his length has allowed him to generate a ton of blocks before entering college.

This rim protection was also on display off-ball, as Toure had six blocks in his game against Inglewood.

On offense, his athleticism has made him a slashing threat, getting to the rim with ease. His first step is much quicker than most players, so on the ball he can easily blow by defenders, forcing them to make a tough decision.

Does the defense crash and help on the drive, leaving a shooter open, or do they stay home and let Toure get an easy layup or jam?

That movement is also on display on offense when the ball is not in his hands. That first quick step lets him get to the rim with ease, either for an entry bounce pass or as a lob threat up high.

In fact, his athleticism alone has many draft experts projecting him as a lottery pick. Corey Tulaba of No Ceilings even gave him some great NBA comparisons.

One of them is multiple-time All-NBA player Jaylen Brown, and the similarities are there. Both Brown and Toure dominate thanks to their athleticism, but they have so much more to their game.

Abdou Toure raw scouting notes 📝



An S-Tier athlete and the best vertical wing in the class. Toure meshes power and finesse at the rim. He has a smooth stroke from outside where he gets real elevation on the jumper both from mid-range and three. Getting downhill he has quick… pic.twitter.com/up61QbEVPa — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) September 2, 2026

The lone downside is that Toure can sometimes get lost with his shot.

If he makes three shots in a row, it may take him three misses in a row to look elsewhere for offensive production.

That issue will need to be corrected, but there is no reason Toure can't outshine Smith Jr. as Arkansas's best player, and potentially the best player in the NBA draft next summer.

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