National Analyst Questions Calipari's Use Of Freshman, Ranks Hogs As A Top 10 Team

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has plenty of youth and inexperience on its roster, and that's just the way John Calipari likes it.

The Hall of Fame coach has made a Hall of Fame career by consistently snagging the best high school recruits in the country and throwing them straight into the fire.

There are eight freshman on Arkansas' roster for the 2026-27 season, and the biggest question for the Razorbacks, at least according to ESPN, is how many of them Calipari will put on the floor.

Jordan Smith Jr | Razorback MBB | X

ESPN's Jeff Borzello wrote Wednesday that the biggest question for Calipari's third Arkansas team is how many freshman are in the starting lineup.

"As seemingly everyone else in America looks to get older, John Calipari is sticking with what has worked for him for decades: bringing in the best high school talent," Borzello wrote. "The Razorbacks have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and there's a case for anywhere between two and four freshmen to earn starting spots.

"Jordan Smith should be one of the elite guards in college basketball, while Miikka Muurinen, Abdou Toure and JaShawn Andrews could be battling for one starting spot."

The stock of Arkansas' highly touted freshman class only rose in Arkansas' four-game stretch in the Bahamas, where the Hogs went 4-0. Smith and Andrews both showed out during the foreign tour, as did Toure.

Murrinnen was not yet eligible during Arkansas' trip down south, though his eligibility is not expected to be an issue when the regular season rolls around.

In the same story, Borzello ranked Arkansas No. 10 in his way too early top 25 rankings.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Jeremiah Wilkinson talks with guard JJ Andrews during warmups. | Razorback Basketball, X

The Razorbacks are behind three other SEC teams: No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Texas and No. 7 Tennessee, while they outrank No. 14 Missouri, No. 16 Alabama, No. 22 Kentucky and No. 24 Vanderbilt.

A lack of experience at the college level is a valid reason for the Hogs not to be thought of as the cream of the crop in the SEC in early September, but Calipari has a knack for coaching up his freshman to where they make an immediate impact.

Add in the fact that the Razorbacks will play a pair of solid squads in home exhibitions in Gonzaga — which Borzello ranked No. 13 — on Oct. 24 and Memphis on Oct. 28, and Smith, Murrinen, Toure, Andrews, Ilia Frolov, Maper Maker, Davion Thompson and Caleb Ourigou should be more than ready for the bright lights when Arkansas opens its season in November.

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