Razorbacks Will Receive Official Visit From 5-Star Point Guard

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One day after releasing his top schools list, 5-star guard Cayden Daughtry announced that he has scheduled seven official visits for the fall.

Daughtry has packed his seven visits across a three month stretch, beginning with Florida State (Aug. 28-30), Tennessee (Sept. 4-6), Iowa (Sept. 11-13), UConn (Sept. 19-21), Florida (Sept. 25-27), Miami (Oct. 16-18) and Arkansas (Oct. 30-Nov. 1).

The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard erupted in a big way throughout the EYBL session, leading his Florida Rebels squad to its first Peach Jam championship.

Daughtry finished the Peach Jam averaging 32 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals and only two turnovers per game across eight contests. He made 59% of his attempts from the field, 49% from three and 91% on free throws.

He also led the Peach Jam in scoring, steals and was No. 3 in assists.

His run of summer performances received plenty of attention, including NBA players who have teams in the league such as Desmond Bane. The multi-year veteran has his own EYBL team called "Baneville Academy" and thought Daughtry looks the part of a true point guard.

“[Daughtry] can play,” Bane said. “This is my first time seeing him and he’s like a true point guard but can also score and I like the way he carries himself. He’s a hell of a player.”

“They better find someone who can guard this kid. He's still 17 years old and I would put that physicality on him to stop him. If I’m guarding him in the league, I’m locking him up for sure. And I hope he sees this too and I play against him in a couple years so I can put my money where my mouth is.”

Going into his senior year, Daughtry is currently ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation, No. 2 among point guards and No. 3 in the Sunshine State, according to 247Sports.

He has evolved into a typical John Calipari-style guard who is exceptionally quick with the ball, gets to the basket consistently and is able to score at all three levels. He has a quick first step, dynamic with the ball in his hands, and is comfortable shooting from anywhere on the floor.

His game is predicated on pace, shot creation, ball screens, transition opportunities and attacking gaps, which are things Calipari values when pursuing elite guards on the recruiting trail.

Although Daughtry doesn't possess the same type of size such as No. 1 overall prospect Beckham Black, that shouldn't scare off Arkansas at all.

When a player has led EYBL in scoring, broken records, won the Peach Jam, led his team to a state championship and earned gold with Team USA, there's an awfully strong resume behind his five-star rating.

Florida Rebels Cayden Daughtry (3) moves towards the basket as Team Herro Takis Tyler (4) defends during the Florida Rebels and Team Herro semifinal basketball game at the 2026 Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., on Saturday, July 18, 2026. The Florida Rebels won 84-76 and advance to the championship tomorrow. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Calipari has never been afraid to put the ball in the hands of an undersized guard if the talent warrants it. Darius Acuff recently thrived in that role at Arkansas, while Tyler Ulis became one of college basketball's best point guards at Kentucky despite standing just 5-foot-10 and weighing around 160 pounds.

Daughtry's size will create questions at the next level, but his production, efficiency and ability to create offense give Arkansas plenty of reasons to overlook them.

If Calipari wants another guard capable of controlling games with the ball in his hands, Daughtry's Halloween weekend visit could become one of the most important recruiting stops on the Razorbacks' fall calendar.

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