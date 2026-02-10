Several Key Absences to Impact Razorbacks, Tigers Game Tuesday Night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When tip-off comes for Arkansas Razorbacks in Baton Rouge Tuesday night, LSU's rotation will look quite a bit different compared to last time.

That's because junior point guard Dedan Thomas, Jr. is listed as "out" for the Tigers after being a major reason for LSU's near upset of the Razorbacks a couple of weekends ago, scoring 15 points with five assists.

His presence on the floor helps spacing, and allows teammates around him to flourish because of the respect opponents have for his offensive game. Despite the injury, Thomas averages just over 15 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal per game.

“D.J. gets in the paint and brings in three or four guys collapsing into the paint,” LSU shooting guard Mx Mackinnon said. "So, that’s something we definitely miss.”

Louisiana State Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Thomas' effectiveness allows Mackinnon to have more open shot selection, drilling 45% of his three-point attemtps during non-conference play. The Razorbacks were able to contain Mackinnon for the most part in Bud Walton last month, allowing just 14 points on 1-of-7 shooting from three.

There's no denying how impactful Thomas' presence is for the Tigers, as they surged to a 12-1 overall record before he suffered a foot injury going into SEC play. LSU went 1-4 without him in the line-up, but even in his return the Bayou Bengals dropped both games against Arkansas and Mississippi State.

LSU coach Matt McMahon has battled key injuries throughout his tenure which is a reason for his scorching hot seat in the winding weeks of the season.

“Obviously, there’s great disappointment with where we’re at from a record standpoint in SEC play,” McMahon said after Saturday's loss to Georgia. “Certainly not where we envisioned being at this point. The only pathway forward for our group right now is to stick together and find ways to execute better on both sides of the basketball.”

Keeping Acuff Hot

The only other SEC freshman besides Arkansas' Darius Acuff making a huge difference on the court each night is Tennessee forward Nate Ament. But, when they went head-to-head to begin conference play, Acuff outplayed him, just like the Detroit native has done against most of his competition.

While Acuff is averaging more than 20 points per game on the season, he's been spectacular against SEC competiton. The 6-foot-3 point guard is scoring nearly 23 points per game on 49% from the field and 38% from three.

He's not only a dependable scoring option, but he shows up everywhere in the stat sheet getting his teammates involved as he dishes out seven assists and pulls down three rebounds per game. If Acuff can have another big night, it'll certainly help his case for SEC Player of the Year and seeding for the NCAA tournament.

“If you have 20 assists, you'll have four or five in double-figures,” Calipari said. “When that ball moves and we're cutting and moving, and now I drive, and I see a guy throw it and he finishes, we have a good team. We just have to continue to pass the ball.”

No Wagner, Knox?

The SEC basketball availability report still lists DJ Wagner (ankle) and Karter Knox (knee) doubtful for Tuesday night's game. Given Calipari's substitution pattern Saturday against Mississippi State, there's reason to believe there'll be a couple of guys who get 40 minutes of run.

Arkansas' line-up of three bigs of Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle could appear once again, which could force LSU to panic with extra length on the floor. The Tigers rank in the bottom half of the SEC during conference play shooting only 51% overall (No. 10 SEC) and only make 32% from three (No. 12 SEC).

Extra long arms in passing lanes can force turnovers, which is something the Tigers have struggled with ranking No. 14 in the SEC with more than 11 turnovers per game in league play.

"[The line-up] is something we've been working on a lot," senior forward Nick Pringle said during postgame availability.

"We really shrink the floor a lot, we're big, we're long,” Pringle said. “There's some skilled guys at the three and four that it's kind of a cheat code of a line-up once we start figuring out the type of plays we're going to run in it."

Arkansas Razorbacks Trevon Brazile during exhibition matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

While having Wagner and Knox out impacts the Razorbacks ability to spread the floor for open shots, it does allow Calipari to tinker with things while keeping everyone happy in a shortened rotation.

No. 21 Arkansas (17-6, 7-3 SEC) will take on LSU (14-9, 2-8 SEC) inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center with tipoff set for 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

