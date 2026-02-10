Duke vs. Pitt Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

The No. 4 Duke Blue Devils have a good opportunity to get back on track after a loss at UNC when they visit the Pitt Panthers on Tuesday night.

Saturday’s loss at Chapel Hill was just the second defeat for Duke this season. Meanwhile, Pitt has lost three games in a row and six of its last seven, including a 19-point loss to the SMU Mustangs on Friday night.

Duke dominated Pitt last season, coming away with a 76-47 win at home.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Duke vs. Pitt Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Duke: -17.5 (-115)

Pitt: +17.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Duke: -2381

Pitt: +1200

Total

136.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Duke vs. Pitt How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Petersen Events Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke record: 21-2

Pitt record: 9-15

Duke vs. Pitt Betting Trends

Duke is 14-9 ATS this season

Pitt is 10-14 ATS this season

Duke is 8-4 ATS on the road this season

Pitt is 6-9 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 16-7 in Duke games this season

The OVER is 14-10 in Pitt games this season

The UNDER is 9-3 in Duke road games this season

The OVER is 11-4 in Pitt home games this season

Duke vs. Pitt Key Players to Watch

Cameron Boozer, Forward, Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is doing it all for the Blue Devils this season. He leads the team with 23.3 points per game, 10.0 rebounds per game, and 4.0 assists per contest as well. In fact, he’s tied for second in scoring in the nation and is 14th in rebounds per game.

Boozer had a strong showing at UNC, putting up 24 points and 11 rebounds in the last-second loss. The freshman is expected to be a top pick at this year’s NBA Draft, and he should be able to dominate Pitt in the paint.

Duke vs. Pitt Prediction and Pick

This is a big spread for Duke, but it’s not big enough. Pitt hasn’t covered during its three-game losing streak, falling by 19, 20, and 11. We’re getting the Blue Devils as -17.5 favorites after Pitt’s big losses to SMU and Virginia.

Duke is 13-9 against the spread as the favorite this season and 7-4 as road favorite. Pitt is just 2-5 ATS as the home underdog and 4-11 against teams that win more than 65% of their games.

The Blue Devils will bounce back in a big way at Pitt tonight.

Pick: Duke -17.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.