Razorbacks' 'Cheat Code' Could Cause Problems Down Stretch in SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After taking care of business in Starkville by beating Mississippi State 88-68, the Arkansas Razorbacks implemented a new wrinkle of sorts with its trio of big men on the court at the same time.

Down two key players to injury in DJ Wagner (ankle) and Karter Knox (knee), coach John Calipari was in a place he knew all too well in his coaching career.

A shortened bench meant a handful of guys could play 40 minutes, and opened up the door for a seldom used true freshman to come in and contribute in a big way against the Bulldogs.

One lineup that hasn't been used this season is rolling three bigs out at once in Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle.

All three have vastly different skillsets with the ability to guard multiple positions on the floor while also understanding when to switch defensively.

"[The lineup] is something we've been working on a lot," senior forward Nick Pringle said during postgame availability.

"We really shrink the floor a lot, we're big, we're long,” he said. “There's some skilled guys at the three and four that it's kind of a cheat code of a lineup once we start figuring out the type of plays we're going to run in it.

"I think it's going to be great, honestly. Just to have that other lineup to throw into teams, especially Florida and other big teams we have to face this year."

Pringle performed well against Mississippi State with six points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He also forced the issue defensively by altering shots in the paint.

While Brazile provided the Razorbacks a huge lift Saturday with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) drives to the basket between Mississippi State Bulldogs center Quincy Ballard (15) and guard Shawn Jones Jr. (5) during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Beyond Pringle’s individual production, the presence of three frontcourt bodies altered Arkansas’ defensive profile in measurable ways.

Mississippi State struggled to generate second-chance opportunities during key stretches of the second half, and much of that came from the Razorbacks’ ability to crowd driving lanes and contest shots without surrendering rebounding position.

Brazile’s length on the weak side combined with Ewin’s physicality inside created a layered rim deterrence effect that forced the Bulldogs into midrange attempts rather than clean finishes at the basket.

Arkansas did not necessarily change its base defensive principles, but the size across the floor allowed more aggressive help rotations knowing there was coverage behind the initial defender.

That defensive elasticity was something Calipari referenced as a situational advantage when roster health becomes a variable.

Playing larger lineups can sometimes sacrifice spacing or transition speed, but it also provides lineup stability when guard depth is compromised.

Offensively, the configuration remains a work in progress, particularly with spacing and shot creation. While Brazile offers perimeter touch and Ewin can facilitate from the high post,

Arkansas still leaned heavily on guard initiated offense when possessions tightened.

However, the trio’s ability to extend possessions through rebounding provided additional scoring chances that helped maintain control of tempo.

The Razorbacks outrebounded Mississippi State during critical stretches following halftime, turning those possessions into transition points that effectively widened the margin. Even when the halfcourt sets stalled, Arkansas was able to reset possessions through physical presence on the glass.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) handles the ball as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) defends during the first half at Humphrey Coliseum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

For a program navigating late season availability questions, discovering functional lineup variants carries long term value. Depth adjustments rarely occur in isolation, and the willingness to experiment with combinations now could provide matchup leverage as SEC play intensifies.

That becomes particularly relevant against teams built around frontcourt size and interior scoring, where mirror matching physicality can prevent defensive mismatches from dictating tempo. Pringle alluded to that when referencing future opponents with comparable length advantages.

Freshman contributions also factored into the equation. Increased minutes from the less experienced Isaiah Sealy provided energy that helped sustain Arkansas’ defensive intensity, especially during rotations when starters needed rest.

Those moments are often overlooked in box score evaluation but represent meaningful development opportunities as postseason positioning approaches.

Arkansas now faces the question of whether the three big lineup remains a contingency tool or evolves into a regular situational option.

Opponents will likely adjust by forcing perimeter defensive switches or accelerating pace, testing lateral mobility and transition recovery.

Still, the early returns suggest the experiment offers strategic value. It allows Arkansas to dictate physical tone rather than reacting to opponent size, and it provides Calipari another adjustable lever within a season that has required adaptability.

With Wagner and Knox working toward recovery timelines, lineup identity could shift again in the coming weeks. Until then, Arkansas demonstrated in Starkville that roster constraints can sometimes uncover schematic advantages that persist even after personnel returns.

If nothing else, the Razorbacks leave with evidence that frontcourt versatility can be deployed not only as injury insurance but as a tactical element capable of influencing matchups deeper into conference play.

Hogs Feed