Acuff earns SEC honor after strong outings vs Louisville, Fresno State

Arkansas knew Darius Acuff Jr. had promise when he arrived, but the freshman guard showed more than flashes this past week. He delivered complete performances in back-to-back wins, earning the SEC Freshman of the Week award and giving the Razorbacks an early-season lift.

Acuff averaged 17.5 points, nine assists and five rebounds across wins over Louisville and Fresno State. For a first-year player still adapting to the pace of college basketball, the numbers point to a guard already comfortable managing games and taking control when needed.

Against Louisville, the Hogs leaned on him in key stretches. He finished with 17 points and a career-best 10 assists, marking the first double-double of his college career. Five rebounds rounded out the effort, showing the kind of balance Arkansas coaches value from their backcourt.

The Razorbacks also saw Acuff take over late. Eleven of his 17 points came in the second half, helping them keep space between themselves and a Cardinals push. It was a moment that looked more like a seasoned scorer calmly reading the floor than a freshman still finding his way.

He kept the momentum going against Fresno State. This time, Acuff posted 18 points and eight assists with only one turnover.

The Hogs’ offense flowed around him, and his ability to attack gaps or set up teammates allowed Arkansas to finish the week on another strong note.

Acuff now leads the Hogs in scoring at 17.4 points per game and sits near the top of the SEC in assists. For Arkansas, this early production strengthens a lineup still sorting out roles and rotations.

Headline HOGgin'!!



-Arkansas makin' big chart-climbin' moves (No. 17 AP, No. 23 NET)



-Darius Acuff, Jr. SEC FOW (17.5p 9.0a 5.0r) after leading wins vs then No. 6 L'ville & Fresno State



-Brazile scoring down (4p) but rbs (6), stocks (5 = 4 stls + 1 blk), gm-high box +31 all 📈 pic.twitter.com/2cRh3GYvcz — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) December 8, 2025

Acuff’s steady rise offers early boost for Razorbacks

Coaches often point to poise when evaluating young guards, and Acuff continues to show it. His mix of scoring and distributing has allowed the Razorbacks to play at a smoother pace while creating easier shots across the perimeter.

For the Hogs, it also signals depth. A freshman stepping into a meaningful role this early broadens Arkansas’ options as tougher matchups approach. The Razorbacks will welcome more development, but Acuff’s reliability already gives them a dependable presence in the backcourt.

The SEC honor reflects both production and timing. Doing this against recognizable nonconference opponents helps build the Razorbacks’ profile during a stretch where momentum can carry into January.

Arkansas also benefits from his decision-making. Coaches trust freshmen who limit turnovers, and Acuff’s one-turnover outing against Fresno State, paired with strong assist numbers, shows he understands when to push and when to settle the offense.

He complements established scorers and fits comfortably beside veterans. That early chemistry has helped Arkansas stay on schedule as the season begins to take shape.

The Razorbacks now get a midweek break before a trip to Dallas for a matchup with Texas Tech. That will offer another test for Acuff, who continues to grow into a central piece of Arkansas’ rotation.

Darius Does It All Acuff pic.twitter.com/74Uqym5ta6 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 6, 2025

Production shows a balanced impact for Arkansas

His stat lines tell the story. A double-double one night. Near-double-double the next. Scoring when needed, passing when the defense adjusts, rebounding in traffic. Arkansas has seen guards earn SEC honors before, but for a freshman to put together consecutive all-around games this early is notable.

Acuff’s back-to-back outings show he can handle the physical play, the speed, and the defensive pressure that come with SEC basketball. What stands out most is the calm with which he manages possessions. The Razorbacks rarely look rushed when he is initiating offense.

The growth also helps the Hogs’ identity. Strong guard play is a tradition in Fayetteville, and Acuff’s arrival adds another skilled perimeter piece capable of shaping how Arkansas plays on both ends.

The staff hopes his vision and pace will continue to complement the Razorbacks’ frontcourt, where rebounding and defense remain priorities. When Acuff stays aggressive, the floor opens up for everyone else.

If the Hogs continue to progress, Acuff’s consistency may become one of the storylines that defines this early stretch of the season.

Key takeaways

Darius Acuff Jr. earned SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, nine assists and five rebounds across two wins.

He recorded a double-double against Louisville and followed with an 18-point, eight-assist performance vs. Fresno State.

Acuff leads Arkansas in scoring and ranks among the league’s top assist-getters, showing advanced poise for a freshman guard.

Hogs Feed