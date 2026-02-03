Saint Louis vs. Davidson Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 3

The best mid-major team in the country, the Saint Louis Billikens, is set to return to action on Tuesday night when they take on the Davidson Wildcats.

The Billikens are still undefeated in A-10 play at 9-0, and are once again significant favorites when they hit the road to take on the Wildcats, who are just 5-4 in conference play.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this A-10 showdown.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Saint Louis -8.5 (-105)

Davidson +8.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Saint Louis -430

Davidson +330

Total

OVER 148.5 (-110)

UNDER 148.5 (-110)

Saint Louis vs. Davidson How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 3

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: John M. Belk Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Saint Louis Record: 21-1 (9-0 in A-10)

Davidson Record: 13-8 (5-4 in A-10)

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Betting Trends

Saint Louis is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Saint Louis' last six games

Saint Louis is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Davidson

The UNDER is 5-1 in Davidson's last six games

The UNDER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Davidson is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games vs. A-10 opponents

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Key Player to Watch

Robbie Avila, C - Saint Louis Billikens

Robbie Avila, the former Indiana State Syacmore, is once again making his presence felt anytime he's on the court for Saint Louis. The demanding presence down low is leading the team in points per game at 12.8, rebounds per game at 4.5, and assists per game at 4.0. Davidson will have to find a way to deal with him on both sides of the court.

Saint Louis vs. Davidson Prediction and Pick

I have no interest in betting against this Saint Louis team right now. The Billikens are the best shooting team in college basketball right now, leading all teams in effective field goal percentage. Davidson, by comparison, ranks 95th in that metric.

Saint Louis doesn't just shoot well; the Billikens also rank 10th in defensive efficiency, well above Davidson, which comes in at 131st.

Saint Louis is the cream of the crop in the A-10, and I don't think the betting market has adjusted enough for just how good this team is, evidenced by the fact they're 6-3 ATS in their last nine games.

I'll lay the points with the Billikens.

Pick: Saint Louis -8.5 (-110) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!