Acuff Put Together Best NBA Performance So Far Despite Blowout Loss To Brown, Nets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Inefficient scoring had been the theme of Darius Acuff Jr.'s NBA Summer League performances prior to Tuesday.

But that was not the story of Acuff's performance on Tuesday, as the former Arkansas guard scored 26 points for the Sacramento Kings on an even 50 percent shooting (9-18) night from the field. He also dished out five assist, blocked a shot and recorded a steal.

Acuff's 26 points were a game-high, with only one other Kings player in Emanuel Sharp (23 points) eclipsing double digits. The lack of help provided to Acuff and Sharp was evidenced by the Brooklyn Nets decimating Sacramento in a 115-83 victory and the first matchup at the professional level between Acuff and former Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr.

26 POINTS for Darius Acuff Jr. 😳



He scored 16 of his 26 in the 3Q... watch the 7th overall pick play in the 4Q now on Prime! pic.twitter.com/1VcWJuJ6pt — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

Acuff, obviously, got the upper hand on Brown and the Cardinals when they played Arkansas in December 2025 at Bud Walton Arena and once again beat Brown in the first California Classic Summer League game on July 4. But Brown, who was picked just above Acuff by Brooklyn with the No. 6 overall selection in the NBA Draft, got his revenge on Tuesday.

Brown scored 16 points on a similarly efficient 6-11 (55 percent) shooting night and added two rebounds, five assists and two steals in the win.

While the rest of his team wasn't competitive, Acuff's big night on Tuesday should at least temper some of the discourse surrounding his perceived problems on the offensive end. His inefficiency certainly wasn't something to be lauded, but it wasn't necessarily out of character, either. There were many times at Arkansas where Acuff ended games with over 20 points but reached the mark in a fashion that couldn't be described as particularly pretty.

A 50 percent shooting night won't completely quell Acuff's critics, nor should it. But it is the first step towards a more consistent and efficient offensive game from the rookie, who will only get better with every game he plays and will likely be in contention for NBA Rookie of the Year this season.

There's a very real chance that Brown, along with fellow former Razorback Meleek Thomas, could also be in that conversation as the season goes on.

If Acuff continues to develop his shot and becomes a more reliable shooter at the professional level, he could very well become the face of the Kings' offense early on in the season.

WIth former Razorbacks such as Acuff, Thomas and Adou Thiero thriving throughout Summer League games, it will only validate that Arkansas coach John Calipari remains among the best at developing guards and athletic wings for the NBA.

Acuff arrived at Arkansas as low as the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, but put in the work to improve as a shooter, but become an all-around point guard who thrives off floor spacing and getting teammates involved on the offensive end.

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