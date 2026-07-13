Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League

A pair of lottery picks are set to square off on Monday night in the Las Vegas Summer League, as Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks and Morez Johnson Jr.

Boozer and the Grizzlies have played in just one game in Las Vegas, beating the Chicago Bulls by one, but they also played in the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month. So, there’s a chance that Boozer could sit in this game after dropping 23 points in his Las Vegas debut.

Still, the betting market seems to think he’ll play, as Memphis is favored by 9.5 points on Monday.

Dallas is 0-2 so far this summer, but Johnson (27 points in his Summer League debut) has been a bright spot. The Mavericks are looking to rebuild around Cooper Flagg, and Johnson’s viability in his rookie season will go a long way towards this team competing for a playoff spot.

Betting on Summer League is not really a winning proposition, as rotations fluctuate and teams are looking to develop players more than they are looking to win. Still, taking a look at the odds is one way to see how each young core stacks up as NBA fans look ahead to the 2026-27 season.

With Memphis set as a major favorite, let’s dive into my preview for Monday’s contest.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +9.5 (-110)

Grizzlies -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Mavs: +360

Grizzlies: -470

Total

178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Monday, July 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Mavs record: 0-2

Grizzlies record: 1-0

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Key Player to Watch

Morez Johnson Jr., Forward, Mavericks

Top-10 pick Morez Johnson Jr. went off in his Summer League debut, scoring 27 points against the Golden State Warriors while adding eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a Dallas loss.

What an NBA Summer League debut by the No. 9 overall pick, Morez Johnson Jr. 🔥



27 PTS (game-high)

12-17 FGM

8 REB

3 STL

2 BLK pic.twitter.com/SWiAf2NHcL — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2026

He followed that up with 10 points in his second game against the Lakers, though Dallas had just 70 points as a team in that matchup. Johnson has a chance to be a long-term running mate with Cooper Flagg, and he has a tough test on Monday if Boozer is able to suit up for the Grizzlies.

After a strong showing in Salt Lake City earlier this summer, it’s possible the Grizzlies shut down the No. 3 overall pick and focus on getting him ready for the regular season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

Dallas combined for over 190 points in a loss to Golden State to open action in Las Vegas, and then it allowed the Lakers to score over 90 points in Game 2.

While Dallas scored just 70 points in the second game and failed to clear this total, I think it’ll have a tough time defending a young Memphis team that has played Boozer, Cedric Coward, Javon Small, Taylor Hendricks and more in Summer League.

Now, it’s possible Memphis could sit some of those players, which would alter this line, but the Grizzlies combined for nearly 200 points in their Las Vegas opener against Chicago.

I’m expecting plenty of points in this matchup, especially if Dallas can find the form it had against Golden State.

Pick: OVER 178.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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