Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
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A pair of lottery picks are set to square off on Monday night in the Las Vegas Summer League, as Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Dallas Mavericks and Morez Johnson Jr.
Boozer and the Grizzlies have played in just one game in Las Vegas, beating the Chicago Bulls by one, but they also played in the Salt Lake City Summer League earlier this month. So, there’s a chance that Boozer could sit in this game after dropping 23 points in his Las Vegas debut.
Still, the betting market seems to think he’ll play, as Memphis is favored by 9.5 points on Monday.
Dallas is 0-2 so far this summer, but Johnson (27 points in his Summer League debut) has been a bright spot. The Mavericks are looking to rebuild around Cooper Flagg, and Johnson’s viability in his rookie season will go a long way towards this team competing for a playoff spot.
Betting on Summer League is not really a winning proposition, as rotations fluctuate and teams are looking to develop players more than they are looking to win. Still, taking a look at the odds is one way to see how each young core stacks up as NBA fans look ahead to the 2026-27 season.
With Memphis set as a major favorite, let’s dive into my preview for Monday’s contest.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavs +9.5 (-110)
- Grizzlies -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +360
- Grizzlies: -470
Total
- 178.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 13
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Mavs record: 0-2
- Grizzlies record: 1-0
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Key Player to Watch
Morez Johnson Jr., Forward, Mavericks
Top-10 pick Morez Johnson Jr. went off in his Summer League debut, scoring 27 points against the Golden State Warriors while adding eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a Dallas loss.
He followed that up with 10 points in his second game against the Lakers, though Dallas had just 70 points as a team in that matchup. Johnson has a chance to be a long-term running mate with Cooper Flagg, and he has a tough test on Monday if Boozer is able to suit up for the Grizzlies.
After a strong showing in Salt Lake City earlier this summer, it’s possible the Grizzlies shut down the No. 3 overall pick and focus on getting him ready for the regular season.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Dallas combined for over 190 points in a loss to Golden State to open action in Las Vegas, and then it allowed the Lakers to score over 90 points in Game 2.
While Dallas scored just 70 points in the second game and failed to clear this total, I think it’ll have a tough time defending a young Memphis team that has played Boozer, Cedric Coward, Javon Small, Taylor Hendricks and more in Summer League.
Now, it’s possible Memphis could sit some of those players, which would alter this line, but the Grizzlies combined for nearly 200 points in their Las Vegas opener against Chicago.
I’m expecting plenty of points in this matchup, especially if Dallas can find the form it had against Golden State.
Pick: OVER 178.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.