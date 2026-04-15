Georgia's Best Player Commits to Razorbacks Out of Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the seventh day of the transfer portal, Arkansas coach John Calipari struck twice with the addition of Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson.

The 6-foot-1 combo guard is capable of playing multiple positions in the backcourt, but will likely play shooting guard alongside No. 2 prospect Jordan Smith, Jr.

COACH CAL 💣



Razorbacks gain commitment from Georgia transfer guard Jeremiah Wilkinson.



Huge addition for Arkansas’ backcourt next season! pic.twitter.com/ntucaMzHlZ — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) April 15, 2026

Wilkinson is coming off a breakout sophomore season with the Bulldogs after beginning his career with Cal in 2024-25. He made appearances in 31 games including 21 starts and averaged over 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game.

He became continued to develop his offensive game, making 41% of his attempts from the field, 36% beyond the arc and a 79% mark at the free throw line.

In Georgia's 90-76 victory over Arkansas in early January, Wilkinson led the Bulldogs with 20 points to go along with four steals, three assists, two rebounds in 32 minutes. He made 7-of-16 shot attempts and drilled 4-of-10 shots from three point land.

In his second collegiate season, Wilkinson poured in 20+ points in 10 games and eclipsed the 30-point mark three times against Ole Miss, Auburn and St. Louis (NCAA Tournament).

Wilkinson is the No. 32 ranked player in the transfer portal and No. 5 among combo guards, according to 247Sports.

Jeremiah Wilkinson is an ELITE ELITE scorer heading to Arkansas 🐗🐗



How far does he lead the Razorbacks?



WOO PIG



⬇️🔥 https://t.co/Wiek5Kiz6a pic.twitter.com/gwt70g1SUR — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 15, 2026

After finishing up his prep career at Powder Springs, Georgia, the son of NBA legend Dominique Wilkins signed with the Cal Bears as a 3-star prospect ranked outside the top-200 in his signing class.

However, he took the ACC by storm by being named to the league's All-Freshman team and Sixth Man of the Year award following the 2024-25 regular season. Wilkinson appeared in 32 games with 14 starts while averaging over 15 points, two rebounds and two assists per game with the Golden Bears.

Strong guard play has been a staple at Arkansas under Calipari during his first two seasons. That will certainly never change considering his history with putting elite scoring guards in the NBA for the past three decades.

WIlkinson's father played his college ball at Georgia and went on to play his first 12 NBA seasons (1982-1984) with his home state Atlanta Hawks where he has a statue of his likeness outside of State Farm Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Dominique continued to play professionally until 1999 with other franchises such as the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic.

Arkansas started the day off with a pleasant surprise when Furman transfer center Cooper Bowser announced his decision to jump to the SEC. The 6-foot-11, 215 pound big man enjoyed a breakout junior year despite missing a month due to an injury.

Bowser averaged over 14 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes per game while making 77% of his shots and that includes nearly 82% of his shots at the rim, according to CBB Analytics. He was the No. 167 ranked transfer in the portal upon his commitment to the Razorbacks.

Razorbacks' Current 2026-27 Roster

Malique Ewin, Center, Senior**

Cooper Bowser, Forward, Senior

Billy Richmond, Forward, Junior

Jeremiah Wilkinson, Guard, Junior

Isaiah Sealy, Forward, Sophomore

Meleek Thomas, Guard, Sophomore*

Paulo Semedo, Forward, Redshirt Freshman

Jordan Smith, Jr., Guard, Freshman

JJ Andrews, Guard, Freshman

Abdou Toure, Guard, Freshman



**= Needs waiver

*= Entered draft, maintaining eligibility

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