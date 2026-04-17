Arkansas Needed Proven Scorer, Wilkinson's Production Hard to Ignore

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas went into the transfer portal looking for instant production from a veteran guard and dominant big man.

The Razorbacks marked one bullet point off their list when Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, one of the SEC’s most proven playmakers committed to Arkansas earlier this week.

The 6-foot-1, 185 pound guard may be small in stature, but he can fill up the stat sheet on any given night. He is coming off a breakout sophomore season with the Bulldogs by starting in 21-of-31 games while averaging over 17 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

He became an exceptional scoring option while making 41% of his attempts from the field, 36% beyond the arc and a 79% mark at the free throw line.

In his second collegiate season, Wilkinson poured in 20+ points in 10 games and eclipsed the 30-point mark three times against Ole Miss, Auburn and St. Louis (NCAA Tournament).

Wilkinson signed with Arkansas as the No. 32 ranked player in the transfer portal and No. 5 combo guard, according to 247Sports. His ability to play multiple roles in the Razorbacks backcourt gives coach John Calipari another scoring option to play alongside his trio of 5-star freshmen.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Scouting Report

Arkansas enjoyed the freshmen duo of Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, who developed into inside-out threats as scorers. There was hardly a defense that could contain, let alone stop them in what could be their lone season with the Razorbacks before heading to the NBA.

While Calipari signed three 5-stars in Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure, Arkansas still needed a veteran guard who could create his own offense at any moment.

When the Razorbacks were able to gain the signature of Wilkinson, they got a high-level bucket-getter, capable of providing an extra dimension to the Razorbacks in desperate need of a pure three-level scorer.

He's may not be as physically imposing in comparison to Smith, but he compensates with pace, shot-making and an ability to create offense without needing structure around him.

Wilkinson understands when the offense breaks down and the shot clock runs low that he must get something up quick. He's decisive with the ball in his hands and can create separation in a hiccup when he heads downhill to the basket.

Georgia's offense is predicated on space-making and outside shooting, which is a major reason for Wilkinson's 221 three-point attempts. Whether he's running in transition or in the halfcourt without the ball in his hands, he has the ability to get open and when he is, the shot goes up immediately.

Calipari is known to give his guards the green light when it comes to shot attempts, and that will probably be the case for Wilkinson. But he must improve his efficiency from the field to become a more effective scorer at Arkansas.

He only made 41% of his attempts from the field for the Bulldogs, but his effective field goal percentage sat at 48% in conference play.

Arkansas' offense finished No. 7 in KenPom's efficiency ratings and each member of its backcourt touted effective shot-making ability, the percentage weighs a three-pointer with higher value than a two-pointer. Billy Richmond led the team with an 58.8% effective field goal percentage, followed by Darius Acuff (56.1%), Karter Knox (55.4%), Meleek Thomas (52.2%) and D.J. Wagner (51.7%), all of whom might be gone..

He's not a true point guard, but that can improve upon his arrival to Calipari's School of Elite Guard Play.

As a defender, Wilkinson is disruptive all over the floor as a capable defender, noting his 74 steals over the past two seasons. His defensive plus/minus box score rating improved from a -0.4 as a freshman with the Cal Bears to a +1.7 this past season at Georgia.

Surrounding himself with extra length and players known for their defensive ability can only help Wilkinson get better as a junior with the Razorbacks.

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) reacts after making a three point shot against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

His Fit at Arkansas

Wilkinson's improvement as an overall basketball player hasn't hit its arc at this point, and his stock is expected to have a rocket attached to it.

He will be expected to contribute immediately with the Razorbacks whether that comes as a primary ball-handler or secondary creator, Wilkinson brings immense value to the backcourt.

During his first two collegiate seasons, he's been comfortable coming off the bench and has certainly done a lot of damage in only 26.5 minutes per game. Calipari has historically brought a quality scoring guard off the bench, and that could be the perfect role for Wilkinson at Arkansas.

Worst case scenario for Wilkinson at Arkansas is he becomes a volume shooter with streaky efficiency but struggles to defend bigger guards.

Best case scenario is he allows his time at Georgia to fuel him as a competitor and help elevate the Razorbacks ceiling next season.

No Excuses

There's a vast difference in expectations between Arkansas and Georgia on the hardwood.

With only 14 NCAA Tournament appearances in the Bulldogs' history compared to the Razorbacks' 39, one program expects to compete while another is just happy to be dancing.

Arkansas will be expected to contend for a national title again in 2027, a feeling that will be polar opposite from Wilkinson's feeling after a first round 102-77 blowout loss in the first round.

My favorite part of Jeremiah Wilkinson is his attitude against excuses. After Georgia got destroyed by St. Louis in the first round of March Madness and he carried the team with 30 points, he said

"We didn't play or act like we wanted to be here. You're not gonna win a game in… pic.twitter.com/8u62z64owe — Random SEC (@therandomsec) April 15, 2026

"We know what we have in that locker room and what we saw today on the court and what everybody saw, that wasn't us," Wilkinson said. "Coach can say, 'We could have been prepared different.' That honestly wasn't the truth. We were prepared well for this game. We just came out flat.



"I don't know exactly what it was in the locker room, like what happened, but you know, we weren't ready to play today, and we didn't act like we wanted to be here. You're not going to win a game in the NCAA Tournament when the other team wants to be here and we don't want to be here.

We had a great season, but at the end of the day, when it matters, we didn't come through."

There are no easing into expectations at Arkansas and Wilkinson probably understood that quickly when he made the decision to become a Razorback.

If his production follows him from Athens to Fayetteville, the Razorbacks won’t just have added another scorer, but a player built for "One Shining Moment" in March.

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