Acuff's SEC Player of the Year Win Unites Hogs Fans in Exuberance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When word came down that Darius Acuff had not only taken Freshman of the Year honors, but also SEC Player of the Year, the Arkansas side of the social media world exploded.

For a lot of people, the reaction was akin to their own child being awarded the Heisman. It almost felt like their was an emotional toil on the part of Razorbacks fans.

They weren't out handing out fliers or knocking on doors leading up to the vote, but the emotional release sure felt like they had. Of course, for some, it's just part of an elongated mental battle with the SEC that spans from years of feeling like the Hogs always get the short end of the stick on league decisions, never gets good calls from referee Doug Shows and simply can't get respect.

It's exhausting to them at times, so they're ready to soak in this momentary win.

"It more of we're tired of the SEC overlooking Razorback players for awards," Ty Bottoroff said on Facebook.

As for the love for Acuff, fans were rather clear in their expression of admiration for the newest SEC Player of the Year.

"His talent is jaw dropping," Hogs fan Jason Roberson said on Facebook. "He’s the best guard I’ve seen the Hogs have since MayDay. It’s an appreciation/hope….flash of of wow that maybe we are going to be going to Final Fours again and etc."

For others it was Acuff's ability to be true to his hometown of Detroit while showing love and respect for the state of Arkansas as if he too were a natural born Arkansan.

"Watching Darius Acuff, Jr play basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the privilege of a lifetime," @Nosirrah24 said on Twitter. "A kid from Detroit who represented Arkansas on and off the court like he was born and raised here. He wasn’t from here but he understood us and we understood him. A fighter."

Watching Darius Acuff Jr play basketball for the Arkansas Razorbacks has been the privilege of a lifetime. A kid from Detroit who represented Arkansas on and off the court like he was born and raised here. He wasn’t from here but he understood us and we understood him. A fighter https://t.co/1rO8zHHrNR — harrison (@Nosirrah24) March 9, 2026

There is also his approach to the game. Hogs fans appreciate how Acuff can take over a game without acting like a jerk trying to make sure everyone else recognizes everything he just did, no matter how amazing.

"His humbleness," Heath Parks said on Facebook. "The fact that he just wants to win. He's got the Kobe/Mamba mentality."

And, of course, after having a couple of 5-stars not quite pan out over the past few years once they put on the Arkansas jersey, there are those who are just thrilled Acuff came in and handled living up to the hype saddled upon him.

"Darius 'Smooth Operator' Acuff, Jr has lived up to and exceeded the hype from preseason," Steven Tyler, presumably not from Aerosmith, said on Twitter. "The real deal.. I'm glad I'm seeing it happen for my favorite college team ... the ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS."

Darius Smooth Operator Acuff Jr has lived up to and exceeded the hype from preseason.. the real deal.. I'm glad I'm seeing it happen for my favorite college team . .. the ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS — steven tyler (@steventyle63012) March 9, 2026

Even Texans turned Razorbacks fans have been able to enjoy doing so because of what Acuff has meant to the team. They recognize him as someone like Todd Day and Lee Mayberry, the type of players who only come through once every 30 years or so.

"Generational Talent," Transplanted Texan said on Twitter. "Wasn't sure if the SEC had the courage to acknowledge with both the FPOY & POY honors, but his performances week after week could not be denied."

DARIUS ACUFF ... 💪 ... Hog fans will never forget you! WPS! 🫡



Generational Talent ... wasn't sure if the SEC had the courage to acknowledge with both the FPOY & POY honors, but his performances week after week could not be denied. — Transplanted Texan (@Texan_Arky) March 9, 2026

Of course, with the recognition, national podcasters and media are starting to dig into Acuff's accomplishments more and are coming away with a much stronger impression that is affecting how they think he will translate his game to the NBA.

"Getting ready for a podcast tonight, and my goodness are the Darius Acuff numbers even better than I thought they were," said Nathan Grubel, an NBA/G League podcaster who focuses heavily on the NBA Draft. "Fewest offensive weaknesses of any guard in this draft as it stands today, so I don't blame anyone for making the PG1/Top 5 pick argument in his favor."

Getting ready for a podcast tonight, and my goodness are the Darius Acuff numbers even better than I thought they were. Fewest offensive weaknesses of any guard in this draft as it stands today, so I don't blame anyone for making the PG1/Top 5 pick argument in his favor. — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) March 9, 2026

No matter what reason fans have for being pumped up about Acuff getting the award, the fact is it belongs to a Razorback, and for pretty much all of them, that is the No. 1 reason to be excited. All the other things Acuff brings to the table as a person is just icing on the cake.

