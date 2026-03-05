Darius Acuff Is Your Favorite Player’s Favorite Player, And SEC Can’t Compete

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas point guard Darius Acuff is your favorite player's favorite player and he's continuing to peak at the very best time.

If you spend enough time in college basketball circles, his name keeps coming up and for good reason. He's poised for a postseason run for the ages that fans of the sport will remember for years to come.

The Detroit native has been the most consistently productive offensive option for the Razorbacks this season, and while his usage rate screams as the Hogs' only option (28%) that isn't close to the truth. He is the heart and soul of Arkansas' team and even if he is slightly behind on the defensive end, he can still pick off passes and block shots to create offense on fast break opportunities.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) celebrates with the bench after coming out of the game during the second half Texas A&M Aggies at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 99-84. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Acuff understands his personal value of being on the floor as he can defend well without fouling, committing 1.8 personal fouls per 40 minutes played. That ranks in the 95th percentile in all of college basketball which is impressive considering the amount of minutes he's competed in SEC play since suffering an injury in a home victory over Auburn last month.

He is also one of the best facilitators of offense in the best basketball league in the country as a freshman, which displays his toughness. Acuff is in the 98th percentile in college basketball for his assist-to-turnover ratio of more than 3-to-1 and assists on more than 32% of his team's made baskets.

For someone who's scoring over 25 points per game in SEC play, it's hard for outsiders to understand what type of value Acuff brings to this Razorbacks team. Without him, Arkansas would be a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, but his presence as a steady, unbothered leader on the court lifts their ceiling to a sneaky Elite Eight to Final Four team given the right match-up.

Sean Miller on Darius Acuff:



"In my time of 34 years, I've never seen a point guard better... He's a generational player. This No. 1 pick thing, I don't know why people aren't talking about him more. I can't imagine anybody better" 👀



(🎥: @PigTrailNation) pic.twitter.com/PdMhWXVyks — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 5, 2026

Even a seasoned coach such as Texas' Sean Miller thinks highly of Acuff, who holds Arkansas' production in the palm of his hand. Not only has he surged in conference play, but he's also risen on NBA Draft boards as a hot commodity for any team in need of elite point guard play.

He's 19-years-old, has handles like a multi-year NBA veteran who's being compared to the likes of Damian Lillard, Stephon Marbury, and his pull-up jump shot brings shades of Kobe Bryant.

“In my time of 34 years, I’ve never seen a point guard better,” Miller said Wednesday night. "Greatness’ is how I would describe his game. He seems like an amazing young man. I bring it up because this is gGame 30. He’s got several weeks or a month or so left. Guys like him, they just don’t come into college basketball. He’s a generational player. He’s really, really good. And this, this No. 1 pick thing, I don’t know why people aren’t talking about him more.”

The wondrous part of Acuff is he's executing a statistically incredible type of season against an ever-evolving athletic basketball landscape that features more potential lottery picks than ever before. It's a start-to-finish performance that will live in the minds of college basketball fans for years to come.

He's pacing the SEC in not only points, but assists as the only player since Pete Maravich to score more than 20 points and six assists per game. His double-double against Texas Wednesday night as a farewell performance to Bud Walton Arena featured 28 points and 13 assists.

“And when people talk about who’s going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft or who’s the best player in the conference, I mean, just for a perspective, I think our conference is great, he averages 25 points a game,” Miller continued. “He shoots 40% from the 3-point line. He leads our league in assists. I think he’s the first player since Pete Maravich who’s led our league in both points and assists.

“If you look at Arkansas as a team, the best thing they do is they never turn the ball over, and that’s because he has the ball in his hands 80% of the time. His assist to turnover ratio is astonishing, and not until you actually are in the game and you feel his presence. I have never been on a court where one player at that position is any better than he is.”

If Acuff continues this pace through March, Arkansas will not just have one of the SEC’s most dynamic guards. Calipari may be witnessing one of the most complete freshman seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

