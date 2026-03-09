Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 9

A pair of tanking teams are set to face off on Monday night, as the Memphis Grizzlies hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets, who upset the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons over the weekend.

Brooklyn won’t have leading scoring Michael Porter Jr. in this game, as it plays Detroit again on Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies are down several players in this matchup, as Ja Morant, Scotty Pippen Jr., Ty Jerome, Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama and others are either out or listed as doubtful.

Still, oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as 1.5-point road favorites in this game, as they are the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s contest.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies -1.5 (-108)

Nets +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -115

Nets: -105

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 23-39

Nets record: 16-47

Grizzlies vs. Nets Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – doubtful

Ty Jerome – doubtful

Taylor Hendricks – doubtful

Cedric Coward – doubtful

Zach Edey – out

Taj Gibson – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Santi Aldama – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Nets Injury Report

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Ben Saraf – probable

Egor Demin – out

Grizzlies vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Spencer OVER 19.5 Points and Assists (-104)

In today’s best NBA props column , I broke down why Spencer could have a big game for Memphis with so many players out of the lineup:

This lines up well for Spencer to have a featured role in the offense, and he enters this game averaging 11.4 points and 5.5 assists per game. Brooklyn ranks 22nd in the league in opponent assists per game and 28th in defensive rating.

While Spencer has mainly been coming off the bench, he may get a chance to start – or at least play extended minutes – in this game. The Grizzlies guard is averaging 11.1 points and a whopping 8.6 assists per game when he starts this season.

Grizzlies vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

These teams may be without some of their best scorers, but I still think the OVER is the bet to make on Monday night.

Memphis is actually 12th in the league in offensive rating over its last 10 games, clearing 222.5 total points in 16 games in a row.

Meanwhile, the Nets are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, allowing over 121 points per 100 possessions. Memphis isn’t much better during that stretch (25th in the NBA), allowing 117.6 points per 100 possessions.

I’m a little worried about Brooklyn’s offense keeping up without MPJ, but Memphis has been a top-10 team in pace all season long. This game should be uptempo enough for the Grizzlies to continue their streak of high-scoring games on Monday.

Pick: OVER 222.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

