Arkansas non-conference game against Texas Tech formally announced Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas and Texas Tech will match up for the second time in the 2025 calendar year, but won't be in a postseason tournament.
Referred to as the Revocruit Rematch, Arkansas and Texas Tech will play a non-conference game on Saturday, Dec. 13, at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.
Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. and the game will be televised by one of the ESPN television network platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU).
The 2024-25 Red Raiders overcame a late-second-half double-digit deficit to stun the Razorbacks, 85-83, in overtime in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in March in San Francisco, Calif.
The upcoming game between the two schools marks the second consecutive season that Arkansas will have played a Big 12 opponent in American Airlines Arena in Dallas during the non-conference portion of its regular season. Last year, that opponent was Baylor and the game was played in early November.
Arkansas is looking to even up its all-time record in the series against Texas Tech, which currently stands 41-40 in favor of the Red Raiders.
The two programs played the bulk of their head-to-head games when they were both members of the old Southwest Conference.
Arkansas began competing in the SEC during the 1991-92 school calendar year, and since then the two teams have met a total of six times with each team owning three wins in that span.
Arkansas (located in Fayetteville) and Texas Tech (located in Lubbock) have met up in Dallas four times previously (three of those were during the SWC postseason tournament).
Texas Tech is 3-1 all-time against Arkansas in games played in Dallas.
In a press release issued Friday to formally announce the contest, the head coaches from both schools were quoted about their upcoming nationally relevant matchup.
Arkansas Coach John Calipari
“We are excited to return to Dallas. Our experience last year in the American Airlines Center was first class and our fans and alums in the Metroplex helped make it great too. Dallas has traditionally been good to the Razorbacks, and we expect nothing different this year. The Arkansas-Texas Tech rivalry means a lot to both fan bases and, if recent history holds true, this game should be a great match-up. We like our team and have great respect for coach McCasland. This game will help prepare both teams for another NCAA Tournament run.”
Texas Tech Coach Grant McCasland
“We’re looking forward to returning to downtown Dallas and matching up against Arkansas. This is a historic series that dates back to the 1940s and always proves to be a great game. I'm excited to play in front of our fanbase at American Airlines Center and to renew the rivalry.”
What We Know or Think We Know About Schedule
— Oct. 27 CHARITY EXHIBITION @ Memphis (ESPNU)
— Nov. 3 Southern (BWA)
— Nov. 8 @ Michigan State
— Nov. 11 UCA (BWA)
— Nov. TBD Jackson State (MTE @ BWA)
— Nov. TBD Winthrop (MTE @ BWA)
— Nov. 27 Duke (Chicago)
— Dec. 3 Louisville ACC/SEC Challenge (BWA)
— Dec. 13 Texas Tech (Dallas)
— Dec. 16 Queens (BWA)
— Dec. 20 Houston (Brooklyn)
— Dec. 29 James Madison (BWA)
— Jan. 3 Tennessee @ BWA
— Jan. 6 or 7 @ Ole Miss
— Jan. 10 @ Auburn
— Jan. 13 or 14 South Carolina @ BWA
— Jan. 17 @ Georgia
— Jan. 20 or 21 Vanderbilt @ BWA
— Jan. 24 LSU @ BWA
— Jan. 27 or 28 @ Oklahoma
— Jan. 31 Kentucky @ BWA
— Feb. 3/4 BYE
— Feb. 7 @ Mississippi State
— Feb. 10 or 11 @ LSU
— Feb. 14 Auburn @ BWA
— Feb. 17 or 18 @ Alabama
— Feb. 21 Missouri @ BWA
— Feb. 24 or 25 Texas A&M @ BWA
— Feb. 28 @ Florida
— March 3 or 4 Texas @ BWA
— March 7 @ Missouri
— March 11-15 SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)