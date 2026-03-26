Game Inside the Game: Which Battles Will Decide Arkansas vs Arizona in Sweet 16

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The team that takes advantage of the game inside the game between No. 1 seed Arizona and No. 4 Arkansas Thursday night will determine which will move on to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

From interior physicality to elite guard play, each pairing carries significant weight as the Razorbacks look to advance.

Who Guards Koa Peat?

Arizona entered the tournament with only two blemishes on its resume and spent nine weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll before falling in back-to-back games to Kansas and Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech loss is notable because the Wildcats were missing Koa Peat most of the night with a muscle strain in his lower leg.

Since his return to the line-up, Arizona is 8-0 while scoring over 13 points, six rebounds, and three assists at 28 minutes per game.

Arkansas coach John Calipari will probably rotate defenders between Trevon Brazile and Malique Ewin, two big bodies who bring a size advantage against Peat.

The Wildcats' star has been a consistent factor in the post with a blend of paint versatility and an understanding of using his upper body strength to create space to score. He gives up height in the interior at 6-foot-8, but uses his length to alter shot attempts and attack the boards with quick tip-ins.

Offensively, Peat has proven he can hit short jumpers and invites physicality on drives to the basket. His finishing rate at the rim against contact gives him an advantage over the Razorbacks' big men if they trail on ball screens or lose him while roaming the baseline.

There have been defensive lapses throughout the season in the post mostly because of Arkansas' hip positioning. Brazile and Ewin cannot allow themselves to dip their positioning because Peat will take advantage in post-up situations.

Arkansas does hold an athleticism advantage in the post over Arizona and Peat as Brazile's length allows him to block shots and flash for steals. He does both while staying out of foul trouble, which will be pivotal Thursday night.

If Arkansas can find a way to drive its quick guards toward the rim against Peat while pulling Motiejus Krivas away from the paint, it will go a long way to a potential Razorbacks victory Thursday night.

Motiejus Krivas vs. Arkansas Frontcourt

Krivas presents the most immediate challenge for Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

The 7-foot-2 center gives Arizona a true interior presence who is capable of altering shots, finishing through contact and controlling the glass. His size alone forces adjustments, particularly for a Razorbacks team that has battled inconsistency in the frontcourt.

For Arkansas, it is less about winning outright in the paint than limiting damage on the interior. Over the previous 11 games, Arizona averages over 11 offensive rebounds per game while the Razorbacks grab 10 per game.

The Razorbacks' frontcourt must avoid foul trouble early on to keep the game close deep into the second half.

One area Arkansas can operate well in is space, and drawing Krivas out of the paint will allow Darius Acuff, DJ Wagner, Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas to slash to the basket.

If Arkansas can neutralize Krivas’ impact, it significantly changes the complexion of this game.

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff vs. Jaden Bradley

Usually, a showdown between the SEC and Big 12 Player of the Year winners would headline a breakdown.

Both guards rank among the most productive players in the country and are completely capable of taking over games on offense.

Acuff thrives off downhill pressure and shot creation, while Bradley brings a balanced approach of scoring and playmaking.

The key difference will be who dictates tempo, limits turnovers and creates efficient looks throughout the game.

If Acuff can operate in space and collapse Arizona’s defense, Arkansas gains a clear advantage. However, if Bradley slows the game and forces halfcourt execution, Arizona is in a stronger position.

Meleek Thomas vs. Brayden Burries

On the wing, Thomas and Burries can fill up the stat sheet with a blend of creation from the perimeter, dribble drives and midrange shot making. Either can run an offense in spurts on the ball with exceptional decision making as freshmen.

Burries provides Arizona a scoring option who can stretch the floor and create mismatches. His ability to score at multiple levels makes him a difficult to contain in isolation.

Meanwhile, Meleek Thomas has evolved into a more complete offensive player, expanding beyond perimeter shooting to become a three-level threat.

This battle will come down to which player offers his team the biggest impact as both have been major factors in the month of March.

Thomas: 18 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, 45% FG, 50% 3ptFG, 92% FT per game

Burries: 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, 51% FG, 46% 3ptFG, 88% FT per game

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari against Hawaii in NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

John Calipari vs. Tommy Lloyd

One coach is grinding to prove he still has it.

The other attempts to coach his team to its first Elite 8 appearance under his watch.

Lloyd has quickly established himself as one of the sport’s rising coaches, building Arizona into a consistent national contender. His rapid ascent has earned attention from around the country which includes him being linked to the open North Carolina job.

Tommy Lloyd on the North Carolina opening 👀



"I already have one of the best jobs in the country. One thing we talk about all the time is the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment... I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament. This team deserves my… pic.twitter.com/T26f6O1SuQ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 25, 2026

Across from him is Calipari, a Hall of Famer with decades of postseason experience including 12 trips to the Elite 8 or further.

This game will come down to which coach can motivate his team most to control the pace early, in-game management and draw up plays for late-game execution.

Lloyd’s system emphasizes ball movement and efficiency, while Calipari leans on guard play, athleticism and forcing teams to run in transition.

In a game expected to be tight, in-game coaching decisions could prove just as important as individual performances from star players.

Arkansas will tip-off against Arizona Thursday at 8:45 p.m. CT at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The game will be carried nationally by CBS.

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