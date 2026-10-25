Billy Richmond III Leads Arkansas With All-Around Performance Against Gonzaga

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas needed an offensive spark against Gonzaga, Billy Richmond III provided it.

BILLY GOAT RICHMOND III IN BWA IS MY FAVORITE TV SHOW. 🐐📺🍿 pic.twitter.com/oSAsAygMXZ — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 24, 2026

The junior guard led the Razorbacks with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 76-72 exhibition victory over No. 15 Gonzaga on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Richmond scored 12 of his points in the second half, helping Arkansas turn an early deficit into a lead before holding off a late push from the Bulldogs.

Richmond’s production went beyond scoring. He helped Arkansas move the ball, contributed on the glass and knocked down three 3-pointers as the Razorbacks found their rhythm after a difficult opening stretch.

Arkansas trailed 36-26 with 2:14 remaining in the first half. Gonzaga had controlled much of the opening period, capitalizing on Arkansas turnovers and establishing a physical presence inside. The Razorbacks had committed 10 turnovers by halftime and shot just 36.4% from the field in the first half.

Arkansas responded with a 9-0 run to close the period, cutting Gonzaga’s lead to 36-35. The Razorbacks carried that momentum into the second half, opening with another 9-0 run and eventually outscoring the Bulldogs 24-3 across a nearly nine-minute stretch spanning halftime.

Richmond became a central part of the turnaround.

Arkansas improved its offensive execution after the break, committing just two turnovers in the second half after giving the ball away 10 times before halftime. Richmond’s ability to contribute as both a scorer and distributor helped the Razorbacks sustain pressure while Gonzaga tried to regain control.

The guard finished 4-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, according to the official game statistics. He also made six of his 10 free-throw attempts.

His perimeter shooting became especially important as Gonzaga threatened to erase Arkansas’ advantage. After the Bulldogs cut the deficit to 52-49 with 10:39 remaining, JJ Andrews knocked down a 3-pointer and Richmond followed with another on the next possession. The consecutive shots helped restore some separation and gave Arkansas room to withstand another Gonzaga push.

Richmond’s contribution was not limited to that stretch. His seven rebounds gave Arkansas another guard capable of helping finish defensive possessions, while his five assists reflected his role in creating opportunities for teammates.

The Razorbacks needed that balance against a Gonzaga team that continued to challenge them inside. The Bulldogs outrebounded Arkansas 52-47 and held a 36-22 advantage in points in the paint. Arkansas, meanwhile, made 11 of 24 attempts from 3-point range, a 45.8% mark that helped offset its struggles around the basket.

Gonzaga made one more push late in the game. After Arkansas built an 11-point lead, the Bulldogs went on an 11-2 run and pulled within 68-66 with 2:59 remaining. Miikka Muurinen answered with a layup, but Gonzaga continued to threaten until freshman Davion Thompson created the decisive moment.

Arkansas wing Billy Richmond III today in exhibition vs. Gonzaga:



- 17 PTS

- 7 REB

- 5 AST

- 4/10 FG

- 3/5 3PT

- 1 BLK

- 1 STL pic.twitter.com/1A90lkaUQO — Will Whitson (@will2whitson) October 24, 2026

With Arkansas leading by two and the shot clock winding down, Thompson hit a step-back 3-pointer to put the Razorbacks ahead 73-68 with just over a minute remaining. The shot gave Arkansas a crucial cushion, and the Razorbacks did enough at the free-throw line to secure the four-point win.

Richmond recognized the importance of Thompson’s shot after the game.

“He made the big-time shot, and in a bad situation where they're coming back and probably on the run,” Richmond said. “But you know, Cal said he got big balls. Cal said he got big balls.”

“Cal said he’s got.. big balls”



Never a dull moment with Billy 🐐 #WPS pic.twitter.com/8Ihzmvbg3Y — Kyle Sutherland (@k_sutherlandAR) October 24, 2026

The comment reflected the confidence Thompson showed in a pressure situation. Richmond had helped Arkansas build its lead, but the Razorbacks needed another player to make a difficult shot when Gonzaga threatened to take the momentum back.

That ability to receive contributions from different players could be important as Arkansas continues to develop its rotation. Richmond was the leading scorer against Gonzaga, while Thompson finished with 12 points and Andrews and Muurinen each added 10. Cooper Bowser contributed nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

For Richmond, the exhibition offered an early example of the value he can provide when Arkansas needs him to fill multiple roles. His scoring led the team, but his rebounding, passing and perimeter shooting also helped the Razorbacks respond to adversity.

The performance came in an exhibition, so the result will not count toward Arkansas’ regular-season record. Still, the matchup gave the Razorbacks an opportunity to test themselves against a nationally ranked opponent and work through problems before the games begin to count.

Arkansas will play its second exhibition Wednesday, Oct. 28, against Memphis at Bud Walton Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

After leading the Razorbacks in scoring against Gonzaga, Richmond will enter that matchup with a strong opening performance behind him. More importantly, Arkansas saw how his all-around game can help the team respond when its offense needs a lift.