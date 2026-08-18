Tigers vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 18
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The Detroit Tigers are firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot in the American League, and they're not yet out of the mix for the top spot in the AL Central, sitting 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox.
An 8-5 win against the Pirates on Monday night was a step in the right direction, and now they can win this interleague series with another win tonight. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this game.
Tigers vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run line
- Tigers +1.5 (-176)
- Pirates -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Tigers +134
- Pirates -144
Total
- OVER 8 (-110)
- UNDER 8 (-110)
Tigers vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Keider Montero, RHP (9-7, 3.22 ERA)
- Pittsburgh: Braxton Ashcraft, RHP (12-5, 3.88 ERA)
Tigers vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 18
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet Pittsburgh, Detroit SportsNet
- Tigers record: 61-64
- Pirates record: 61-66
Tigers vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Keider Montero OVER 3.5 Strikeouts (-125) via FanDuel
The Pirates have had a problem when it comes to striking out lately. Over the past 30 days, they have a strikeout percentage of 25.2%, which is the fourth-highest strikeout percentage in that time frame. Let's take advantage of that by betting on Keider Montero to reach at least four strikeouts tonight.
Tigers vs. Pirates Prediction and Best Bet
I'm going to take the chance to bet on the Detroit Tigers as underdogs. Their record does not match up with how well they've played. You might be surprised to find out they have a run differential of +86, which is the second-best mark in the entire American League. Their offense also ranks third in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days, while the Pirates rank 26th in that metric in the same time frame.
With the pitching matchup largely being a wash between Montero (3.22 ERA) and Braxton Ashcraft (3.88 ERA), I'll back the better offense that's being set as the road underdog.
Pick: Tigers +134 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets