College Football Week 9 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (Georgia Favored vs. Florida, Ohio State, Texas Favored)

More top-25 teams lost in Week 8 of the college football season, which has not only impacted the latest AP Poll, but it has shifted some of the odds for Week 9’s slate of games.

The three national title favorites are all in action, as Notre Dame takes on Navy and the Ohio State Buckeyes return from their bye to face the USC Trojans, who are coming off a loss in Week 8.

Plus, the title favorite has arguably the best game in Week 9, with the Georgia Bulldogs taking on the Florida Gators.

There are also plenty of teams in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot, including Texas, Ole Miss, Indiana, Texas Tech and more in action.

In the ACC, the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes look to keep their undefeated season going as major favorites at home against Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

So, who is favored in each of these games?

Each week, the SI Betting team shares the opening odds for every top-25 college football game to show how the betting market views each of these teams. If you're looking to bet on college football this week, the opening odds are extremely helpful to track line movement, and potentially allow bettors to get a better number than expected early in the week.

As we get closer and closer to the College Football Playoff, all of these conference games even more as teams look to solidify themselves as top-12 squads.

Here’s a look at every top-25 game in Week 9 of the 2026 season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -30.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 22 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -4.5 (-105)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 19 SMU vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: SMU -10 (-110)

Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Iowa -3 (-110)

Total: 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Auburn vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ole Miss -13.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -10.5 (-105)

Total: 56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Minnesota vs. No. 4 Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -19.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Arizona State vs. No. 8 BYU Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -14.5 (-108)

Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 20 Northwestern vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oregon -3.5 (-105)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 6 Utah vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -7 (-105)

Total: 55.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Virginia vs. No. 14 Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Wake Forest -14 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Nevada vs. No. 7 UCLA Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: UCLA -22.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 24 Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oklahoma State -10 (-110)

Total:

No. 1 Miami vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -15.5 (-110)

Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -7 (-105)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -20.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

No. 23 Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Missouri -10 (-110)

Total: 47.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas State vs. No. 20 Boise State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Boise State -12.5 (-105)

Total: 65.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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