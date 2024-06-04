Calipari, Arkansas Ready for Madison Square Garden
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari and Arkansas will take its team on the road to "The World's Most Famous Arena" for a showdown against the Michigan Wolverines and new coach Dusty May Dec. 14 in the Jimmy V Classic, according to Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68.
A fellow SEC school will also take part in the other game, the Tennessee Volunteers will take on Miami the Miami Hurricanes in the four team event.
This will be the first time in the event's 29-year history that Arkansas will participate in the Jimmy V Classic, named after former Rutgers point guard and 1983 NCAA national champion Jim Valvano. The event has been held at Madison Square Garden every year since 2003 (except during the 2020 COVID season, when it was hosted in Indianapolis).
The announcement comes days after John Calipari teased a game at the Garden at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla.
Meanwhile, Calipari is still looking for "one more" player to fill out his roster after building his current team of eight players from scratch that includes Johnell Davis, Zvonimir Ivisic, Boogie Fland, Jonas Aidoo, Adou Thiero, DJ Wagner, Karter Knox and Billy Richmond.
