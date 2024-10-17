All Hogs

Camping Experience Highlights Excitement for Calipari Era of Razorbacks

Students ready to camp outside Bud Walton for Kansas Exhibition

Daniel Shi

Arkansas head coach John Calipari speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Arkansas head coach John Calipari speaks during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ready for John Calipari to become the coach of the Razorbacks. The excitement is so high that the UA is expecting students to camp out the night before for an 8 p.m. tipoff for an exhibition against No. 1 Kansas.

You read that correctly — the UA is expecting students to camp out for a game that does not count. The Division of Student Affairs announced registration for the Arkansas vs. Kansas Basketball Camping Experience in a press release Thursday. According to student affairs, 3,000 student tickets will be available for the game.


Arkansas fans don't have to look far to remember a high-profile scrimmage that wound up meaning nothing. Arkansas beat then-No. 3 Purdue before the 2023-24 season in a charity exhibition, 81-77 in overtime. Razorback students did not camp out before that game.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (2) goes up for a dunk during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 81-77. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Purdue made the national championship for the first time in over 50 years, while Arkansas finished the season under .500 (16-17) and missed the NCAA Tournament.

Calipari can feel the grassroots energy on the ground and hopes to reciprocate that passion once the the season starts

"Everywhere I go, people are, ‘Coach, can't believe it. We're so happy.’ I just don't know when we lose a game or two where that will go. As excited as people are that I'm here, I'm excited to be here. This is an honor."

John Calipari on fan excitement

Registration for students in the camping event is already open and can be found here. It will close 5 p.m. on Oct 22. The game will tip off inside Bud Walton Arena 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and be broadcast on SEC Network.

Daniel Shi
