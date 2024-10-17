Camping Experience Highlights Excitement for Calipari Era of Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ready for John Calipari to become the coach of the Razorbacks. The excitement is so high that the UA is expecting students to camp out the night before for an 8 p.m. tipoff for an exhibition against No. 1 Kansas.
You read that correctly — the UA is expecting students to camp out for a game that does not count. The Division of Student Affairs announced registration for the Arkansas vs. Kansas Basketball Camping Experience in a press release Thursday. According to student affairs, 3,000 student tickets will be available for the game.
Arkansas fans don't have to look far to remember a high-profile scrimmage that wound up meaning nothing. Arkansas beat then-No. 3 Purdue before the 2023-24 season in a charity exhibition, 81-77 in overtime. Razorback students did not camp out before that game.
Purdue made the national championship for the first time in over 50 years, while Arkansas finished the season under .500 (16-17) and missed the NCAA Tournament.
Calipari can feel the grassroots energy on the ground and hopes to reciprocate that passion once the the season starts
"Everywhere I go, people are, ‘Coach, can't believe it. We're so happy.’ I just don't know when we lose a game or two where that will go. As excited as people are that I'm here, I'm excited to be here. This is an honor."- John Calipari on fan excitement
Registration for students in the camping event is already open and can be found here. It will close 5 p.m. on Oct 22. The game will tip off inside Bud Walton Arena 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and be broadcast on SEC Network.