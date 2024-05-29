Calipari’s First Razorbacks' Schedule Gives Historic Feel
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It appears Arkansas will dabble in a historic venue when it takes court under John Calipari. The Razorbacks’ coach has apparently struck a deal with another program to play a game in the famed Madison Square Garden, according to Brandon Marcello of 247sports.
It was stated by Calipari during the Razorback Roadshow that the team would make a trip to the Big Apple for a game next season. No team, date or time has been set for the game but with Calipari’s history of scheduling opponents it is possible Arkansas will face a blue blood or another big time program.
One potential opponent for a matchup in New York City is St. John’s. The Red Storm play quite a few regular season games in Madison Square Garden which makes scheduling sense. The NIT Tip-off is often held at Madison Square Garden with Kentucky visiting often under Calipari. A game of that magnitude would certainly give Arkansas a quality opponent.
Arkansas hasn’t played at Madison Square Garden since the 1990 season in a matchup against Duke. The Razorbacks defeated the Blue Devils 98-88.
Two other neutral sites were mentioned with a return to Dallas, presumably American Airlines Center, which hosts the Dallas Mavericks of the NBA. The Razorbacks last played in the venue against Baylor in 2008. Before that it was an NCAA Tournament loss in 2006 against Bucknell.
The annual game played at North Little Rock inside Simmons Bank Arena is also included. Most years, Arkansas is pitted against a dangerous mid-major team. The Razorbacks last hosted a power conference team at the arena in 2009. Baylor defeated the Hogs to a tune of 70-47.
Arkansas has only played a ranked opponent in North Little Rock on three occasions, losing all of them, No. 6 Oklahoma State in 2001 (85-76), No. 25 Illinois in 2002 (62-58) and the Fighting Illini again in 2004 (72-60). It will be interesting to see who Caliapri schedules for the Central Arkansas date.
