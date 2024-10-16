Calipari Jokingly Plays Coy on Razorbacks, Kentucky Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari pretended not to know the one date basketball fans circled on the calendar when the schedule came out, Feb.1. The Razorbacks take on the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari's employer for the previous 15 years. If the game were played today, it would be a Top 25 matchup with Arkansas ranked No. 16 and Kentucky ranked No. 23.
"What's February 1st," Calipari said. "That's my dad's birthday."
Both coaches spoke incredibly highly of each other. Kentucky coach Mark Pope, Calipari's successor, isn't foreign to the Wildcats. He won a national championship with Kentucky in 1996 in his second season with the team.
"They hired a perfect guy for that job," Calipari said. "Part of it is he played there, graduated there, has a heart for the place and has an idea what that is. It's a different place if you're just walking in. He's been there and understands it. He and I have talked."
Pope returned the favor in compliments and will be hoping that the now former coach at his alma matter succeeds with the Hogs.
"You'll never hear me say a negative work about Coach Cal because there's not at lot to say," Pope said. "He's a Hall of Fame coach. As a die-hard Kentucky fan and alumnus and former player, I am grateful for everything, all the incredible things that Cal accomplished at the University of Kentucky. He's also been a good friend. He's been a terrific mentor, and he's always been generous to Lee Anne and I as we've gone through our coaching journey."
The date is still over three months away, but the sentiment from both coaches was the same. Rooting for each other, just not on that fateful day.
"I'll be rooting for him," Calipari said. "I want Kentucky — come on, man, 15 years. I gave my heart and soul. I want them to do well, except — what date? Okay, that date."
Before the game against Kentucky, the Razorbacks have two exhibitions and 20 regular-season games first, starting with a exhibition against No. 1 Kansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and will be broadcast on SEC Network.