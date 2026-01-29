Calipari’s Battle Against Noise Why Arkansas Razorbacks Keep Winning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari has heard all types of outside noise throughout his career at the college and NBA level.

During his Tuesday press conference following the Razorbacks' 83-79 victory over Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center, he reiterated his desire for said his players to only care about winning. It should be their sole focus when it comes to their process.

He wants the Hogs to play to the standard expected by the coaching staff, and not the one fans might think they know best for them.

“One of the things I told (the players) this week and the guys that played for me, we’re coaching individual players to be their best,” Calipari said. “My staff adds individual value to my players or they’re not gonna be on my staff. Well they’ll say ‘you don’t care about winning’. Well, you probably haven’t watched me coach or been in a practice. But, I do know my responsibility is to help every player be their best. I will not live with regrets.”

Calipari is attempting to keep his team's attention with a 6-2 start in SEC play, the Razorbacks' best start since 2008. While it's easy to listen to the outside noise, he wants his Razorbacks to understand who he's coached throughout the years, what his players have achieved and how he can help each individual reach their professional goals.

But like Calipari has said plenty of times over his two seasons at the helm, he's there to help lead them to the finish line, but his players must will their way across.

“They might, because they won’t listen and they’ll fight me to the end,” Calipari said. “Okay, you’re gonna look back and say ‘I should have just listened’. Yeah, you guys get drafted and make $6 billion and 13 All-Stars and MVPs and whatever, but you do it your way. That’s where I am with some of the guys. Look, I’m trying to make it so you are your best.

“Another thing with my team, even though they may be the same position, they are not the same. Nick [Pringle] is so different than Malique Ewin. [Trevon Brazile] is different than those two. Karter [Knox] and Billy [Richmond] are two different players, although they may be the same size.

"Our three guards are all completely different. So just be the best you are. Be a star in your role in what you do for us, because everyone’s different. I’m doing everything I can. It’s all the mental part of this and it’s hard because you know what they do when the game ends?”

Yes coach, they go to social media and do the scroll of doom.

If it was a player reading what a reporter wrote about them in the local newspaper in the 80s, or how fans would spin individual performances on message boards when those became a big deal in the 90s, his guys paid attention.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff looks for an opening to drive in a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Now, with opinions immediately easily accessible on social media, 18-22-year-old athletes overvalue a strangers opinions tossed out absentmindedly on a cell phone over what their Hall of Fame coach is teaching.

A missed shot becomes a personality flaw. A quiet night becomes a referendum on their future.

Calipari’s pushback is more about trusting the people who actually know them. Learn to listen to the coaches who watch every rep, not fans who see a box score.

He even explained why comparisons inside his own team can fracture chemistry. Players can share a position, height, or role but develop differently when it comes to various approaches to coaching.

One guard might thrive on freedom while another needs structure. One forward might need confidence, but another needs discipline along the way.

That's not Calipari playing favorites, it's all about developing his team when it matters most.

Development is why Arkansas keeps surviving nights like it did in Norman Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks shot just 2-of-17 from three, trailed by 13 in the first half as the crowd trickled in and became a focal point to an upset bid. But Calipari's Hogs never wavered because they are beginning to understand the bigger picture of what he's teaching them to do.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III (24) and forward Trevon Brazile (7) celebrate after a play during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-74. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Calipari has been preaching this long before these players had phones in their hands:

You don’t get better by listening to everyone. You get better by listening to the right people.

Right now for the Razorbacks, that's the biggest difference in being 6-2 in the SEC and being just another team drowning in the noise caused by social media.

Given he holds the active lead for most NBA Draft picks, Calipari has a reason to demand his team's attention when it comes to them reaching their full potential.

The Razorbacks are learning exactly that every single day.

