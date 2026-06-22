Calipari Believes Brazile Has 'All The Intangibles' NBA Teams Are Looking For

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — All the attention and focus out of Arkansas this offseaon when it comes to NBA Draft coverage is where will Darius Acuff go.

Can he hold up defensively?

Is he too short to actually make an impact in the NBA?

Valid points or not, the Razorbacks do have other draftable options who have the chance to bring plenty to the floor at the professional level.

Who is Trevon Brazile?

After spending three more years than he probably anticipated after transferring in from Missouri for the 2022-23 season, Trevon Brazile ended up getting the whole Arkansas experience after all.

The 6-foot-10, 235 pound stretch forward experienced plenty of ups and downs through his college career, but he insisted that Arkansas was the place he wanted to be, even if that included better NIL opportunities.

After a live appearance on ESPN when coach John Calipari told NBA GMs and scouts would regret passing on Acuff, he released a video about what Brazile can offer a team once drafted.

Coach Cal on what TB brings to the league. 🤯🐗 pic.twitter.com/qTfkh1oLFf — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) June 20, 2026

“[He is] 6-foot-10," Calipari said. "Head on the rim above the square, blocking shots. Flying. How about being able to make a three point shot? All the intangibles that they’re looking for in the league.

"Being positionless. Being able to guard multiple positions. Being able to switch. I love coaching him, and I’m telling you: his ceiling, where he’s going to go, I’m going to say it again: 40‑inch jump. Flies up and down the court. He’s 6-foot-10 with skill. Someone’s going to get a heck of a player.”

Calipari isn't exaggerating either when it comes to his praise of the fifth-year senior.

While Acuff brought on all the national media attention and viewers during March, college basketball fans were able to watch Brazile flourish as the heart of Razorback basketball. He became a 1,000 point scorer and critical piece to a historic SEC Tournament Championship run this spring.

In back-to-back seasons, he played his best basketball in March to help the Razorbacks reach the Sweet 16 in each of Calipari's first two seasons.

During the final eight game stretch of his senior year, Brazile averaged 15 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 35 minutes per game.

His three-level scoring ability was on display at a higher clip than ever by drilling 54% of his field goal attempts, 35% from three and 61% at the free throw line.

Even his best four scoring nights came during the 2025-26 season, including a career-high 28 points against Texas on March 4.

He scored 26 points against Queens, 25 points against Southern and 24 against Texas Tech in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

Draft Projections

When it comes to actual draft projections, Brazile is projected to be drafted in the early-to-mid second round by multiple outlets.

ESPN: No. 45 overall, Sacramento Kings

USA Today: No. 34 overall, Sacramento Kings

Clutch Points: No. 36 overall, Los Angeles Clippers

Yahoo Sports: No. 56 overall, Chicago Bulls

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