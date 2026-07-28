Calipari: Richmond 'Half Coaching' Razorbacks Ahead of New Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — These days it's far from unusual having to replace nearly an entire roster of scholarship players, but for the second time in three seasons, Arkansas coach John Calipari did just that.

This time, he's bringing Billy Richmond III back for his junior year, a welcome sight for such a young and talented roster looking to contend for national championship. Richmond tested the 2026 NBA Draft waters this spring, but came away with mostly second round evaluations, although he potentially could've landed in the first round with the right situation.

Instead of taking that chance, Richmond is back for another year and it's hard to ignore the work both him and Calipari are putting into this coming season.

There's been so much work this offseason that Richmond has emerged as Arkansas' unquestioned leaders. According to Calipari, he's practically another coach on the floor.

Arkansas Razorbacks Billy Richmond during game against the Jackson State Tigers at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

"It's nice to have Billy back because he practically is coaching on the floor," Calipari said. "I'll be honest, he's half coaching the team right now, and I'm fine with it. I mean, he's talking to them, telling them where they should go, shooting the ball way better.

"But when you talk about a player like that being, I hate to say this, the one player you have returning, he's a pretty good player to have returning."

Calipari's ties to the Richmond family date back more than two decades when Billy Richmond Jr. played for Memphis from 2002-04.

Last season, the Razorbacks' third-year coach gave Richmond the nickname "Goat" for his relentless energy, hustle and ability to make difficult plays that others simply can't. Whether it's on the defensive end or his evolving offensive game, the Memphis native knows how to get the job done on the floor.

Richmond's goal is to hear his name called in next summer and was recently included by NBA Draft on SI's initial draft board made up of top college prospects. Although the list isn't numbered, it's heavily influenced by SEC products with Arkansas, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Texas having multiple entries on the list.

Arkansas Razorbacks wing Billy Richmond III goes through practice ahead of the team's trip to The Bahamas for the Baha Mar Summer League. | Nilsen Roman - Hogs on SI

Calipari told reporters Monday that the only way for Richmond to begin his ascent to the top is to "live in the gym."

"It was more about the skills, decision-making. They want to see that you could see the court, and he's good at all this stuff," Calipari continued. "The only thing I'm saying to him, 'Live in the gym now. What you went through shows you you're right there. Now you want to put yourself in those top 10 picks, live in the gym.'"

When a school has such a rich pedigree in basketball, and fans that have the knowledge to go along, it makes it easy for them to respect a player's efforts. Especially for Richmond, who simply has a knack for making the right plays at all the right times.

That energy bleeds over to his teammates on the floor, and whoever the next man up is on the bench. Calipari's confidence stretches beyond the court, because everywhere he goes, he beams like a proud grandfather watching his kin flourish.

Richmond's production steadily caught up with the intangibles Arkansas fans had appreciated from the moment he arrived. He started 31 games while averaging 11 points, four rebounds and two assists per game, emerging as one of the SEC's most versatile wings.

It was his work in February when he scored 20 or more points in five straight games that his offensive game finally matched his defensive intensity.

Whether he's diving on the floor for loose balls, defending an opponent's top scorer or sprinting the floor in transition, Richmond consistently delivered the kind of winning plays that earned Calipari's trust and fans' admiration.

And Richmond may not be the only player on the team who possesses the grit trait either, as there might be a freshman who has that same mentality.

"Why does this state love Billy?" Calipari asked. "I mean, when I mention his name, folks, they're (giving) standing ovations. I don't care if I'm in church, and I said, 'Yeah, did you see Billy?' We all saw him. And so, what if we have two or three of those. Now, all of a sudden you have a team that's coming at you, and JJ [Andrews] is like that."

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