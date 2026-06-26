Calipari Brings Versatile Big Man in For Visit, 2026 Reclass Option Available

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Almost two weeks following an official offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, 4-star center Caleb Ourigou will reportedly be on campus this weekend, according to reports.

The 6-foot-10 New York native is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2027 class and has also been connected to possible reclassification into the 2026 cycle.

That would certainly benefit the Razorbacks in a relatively large way as Arkansas wants to bolster its depth in the paint to advance past the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Ourigou has emerged as one of the hottest names on the Nike EYBL circuit over the past few months and recently picked up scholarship offers from programs such as TCU, Virginia, Michigan, NC State, Missouri, Auburn, BYU, UConn, Syracuse, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

2027 4-star center Caleb Ourigou finishes dunk during 2025-26 season for Overtime Elite's Cold Heart squad. | OTE, TikTo

He has recently taken visits to BYU (June 25), Kentucky, and UConn. With his final trip potentially being Arkansas, that has to bode well in Calipari's pursuit for the talented shot blocker.

Arkansas has assembled quite the versatile rotation of big men so far with senior transfer Cooper Bowser, redshirt freshman Paulo Semedo, 5-star freshman Miikka Muurinen, 4-star center Maper Maker and Russian center Ilia Frolov in the fold.

As the Razorbacks found out this season, teams in the Elite Eight and Final Four all had tremendous size in the paint with plenty of depth to go along with it.

While Ourigou is listed at just 225 pounds, he already plays with the physicality and intensity that can translate immediately to the college ranks.

As a junior, Ourigou attended the Atlanta-based Overtime Elite where he played for Cold Hearts. He averaged six points, eight rebounds and one block across 17 minutes per game while connecting on 57.3% from the floor but only 44% at the free throw line.

He helped lead his team to the finals of OTE's postseason tournament while making 75% of his field goal attempts and improved his free throw rate to just over 57%.

It was on the grassroots circuit where Ourigou did most of his damage over the summer as the New York native plays for his homestate team NY Renaissance of the Nike EYBL league. He averaged just over 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game during Session II, closing out May by converting on 62% of his field goal attempts.

Ourigou is an athletic interior prospect who plays through contact, finishes off two feet, understands positioning in the post and has shown a willingness to step out for mid-range jumpers or the occasional three-pointer.

Defensively, his length causes major issues down low because of his ability to switch off the ball. If guards find a way to get by him, Ourigou has a farily quick recovery time to meet them at the rim to swipe a shot attempt away.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The potential addition of Ourigou would give the Razorbacks quite a formidable group in the frontcourt. Obviously, the biggest dilemma Calipari will face is implementing a plan that will disperse minutes to such a deep bench.

Arkansas already has the guards capable of carrying it through the first weekend of March. If Calipari can continue stockpiling length and depth in the frontcourt, the Razorbacks could have the type of roster in place that can reach Detroit's Ford Field for the Final Four.

Then, it's a crapshoot from there.

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