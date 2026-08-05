Former NBA Star Guard: 'Arkansas Is A Final Four Team, Smith A Grown Man'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks are fresh off their trip to the Bahamas where they went 4-0 at the Baha Mar Summer League, overwhelming each opponent.

With the No. 1 overall recruiting class, one returnee in Billy Richmond III and a pair of transfer portal additions, some influential voices from the NBA's past believe Arkansas has what it takes to make a run in this year's NCAA Tournament.

While Arkansas basketball has been a program rising to national prominence over the past decade, most of the attention now is coming from former athletes keeping an eye on third-year coach John Calipari. His knack for recruiting and developing guards anually for the NBA is unmatched.

Whew, Jordan Smith Jr. has looked just as explosive as you’d expect in his time in the Bahamas as he ramps up for the NCAA season



He’s got a nasty first step and can change directions effortlessly, making him very dangerous as a downhill driver pic.twitter.com/XDBVGHh4E0 — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) August 4, 2026

Former NBA stars like Jeff Teague, who has no connection to the Razorbacks, Kentucky or Calipari, has been impressed by Arkansas this summer. And gave a ringing endorsement that they're in the running for a potential Final Four campaign this season.

"Arkansas brings in the top high school recruiting class for this year and looking crazy," Former Atlanta Hawks guard Jeff Teague said. "I picked them over the summer recently...that one boy, with the braids, Jordan Smith, Jr., he's gonna be a player. He a dog."

Now, Teague continued his praise but wouldn't quite label the Razorbacks as national title winners yet.

Of course, there are still some questions about post depth as youthful as it is. Furman transfer Cooper Bowser ranked among the top efficient players in college basketball last season, but didn't quite live up to that billing in the Bahamas.

That might be due to him getting comfortable in a system after spending his first four seasons with the Paladins.

"[The Razorbacks] aren't going to win the championship," Teague said. "But I do think Smith is going to be a player. This is a Final Four team in my opinion. A lot of things have to go right. They are young, but from a talent standpoint, they have Final Four talent.

"But that doesn't matter until you get on the court."

Jordan Smith Jr 20/11/11 last night



The ultimate lead guard 💨 pic.twitter.com/B79MZQBarr — ItsAllLove (@nbanerdd) August 2, 2026

Smith, the No. 2 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, showed off his exceptional skillset in the Bahamas over the past few days, coming away with glowing reviews as an unstoppable force for all four international teams the Razorbacks played.

He drew comparisons to former Alabama guard and current Lakers point guard Collin Sexton.

While they both have similar size, Smith has shown greater explosiveness, and athleticism fresh out of high school. Smith is only listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds but plays much bigger due to his ability to get to the basket with such ease.

"Smith, he's got that dog," Teague said. "He's bigger a bigger version of Collin [Sexton], what is he 6-foot-5? He's like a grown man. He's really built like Eric Bledsoe.

"He's been lifting heavy in these past highlights. Like [Arkansas] has been in the weight room. Jordan looks like he's gotta make it."

Arkansas and Calipari started receiving this national-style of attention in March ahead of a second consecutive Sweet 16 run with superstar point guard Darius Acuff. He became a basketball sensation as a freshman and lived up to the hype in the postseason by averaging 30 points and seven assists per game over the Razorbacks final seven games.

With Smith coming in, Arkansas fans aren't the only ones keeping an eye on what the Razorbacks are going to do this season. Like it or not, Calipari is doing it his way on a roster built like the old days.

A top freshmen class with a point guard ready for the spotlight.

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