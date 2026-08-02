Arkansas' Frontcourt Has Been A Mixed Bag So Far In the Bahamas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' backcourt of JJ Andrews, Billy Richmond, Jordan Smith Jr., Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson and Davion Thompson have received plenty of hype over the college basketball offseason, and deservedly so.

But it will be Arkansas' frontcourt that determines how high the ceiling is for John Calipari's third Arkansas squad, and the Razorbacks' big men have been a mixed bag through Arkansas' first two exhibition games in Nassau so far.

Let's preface this by reiterating that it is the first week of August. Summer exhibition games aren't at all indicative of what players or a team will look like when the season starts, but they can provide an early checkpoint.

And while all of the aforementioned guards have played well in the Bahamas so far, Arkansas' frontcourt has been more of a mixed bag.

Cooper Bowser

Bowser, a senior who transferred to Arkansas from Furman, is the only senior on the roster. He's the undisputed leader of the team in regard to seniority.

However, he's arguably been the most disappointing Hog in the Bahamas so far. That's not to say he's played poorly, because he hasn't. But he's yet to show that he can be a game-changing big for the Razorbacks, which is what they need, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

BOWSER FROM BILLY🫣



Cooper Bowser executes for the Razorbacks with a BIG DUNK on an assist from Billy Richmond!



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Bowser had only four points and three rebounds against the Bahamas National Team on Friday in 19 minutes of action. He saw the floor for 22 minutes against Carleton University on Saturday but went only 2-5 from the floor, missing multiple layups after he failed to go up strong with the basketball..

While he's yet to showcase much offensive ability, Bowser was strong on the glass on Saturday, grabbing seven boards. He also blocked three shots, which he'll need to do at a consistent clip if Arkansas' interior defense is to improve as much as it needs to.

Ilia Frolov

The freshman from Russia played for only nine minutes on Friday and 13 on Saturday, and there wasn't all that much to take away from his performance in either game. He made his only field goal attempt against the Bahamas National Team and pulled down five rebounds before going scoreless on Saturday vs Carleton and snagging four boards.

Frolov may end up being more of a project than initially expected, especially offensively. He's yet to block a shot in a Razorback uniform and will need to be a little more physical in the post to lend a hand defensively.

Maper Maker

Maker only played five minutes on Saturday before taking a hard fall, but was fantastic defensively on Friday. He blocked five shots against the Bahamas National Team and had five steals in addition to his four points and six rebounds.

Maker is makin' moves!😳



Australian freshman Maper Maker adds two for ARK on the fast break‼️



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He's only a freshman, but if he continues to be that impactful defensively, he could end up as one of Arkansas' best options in the frontcourt.

Caleb Ourigou

Ourigou has arguably been Arkansas' best big man in the Bahamas so far. At 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, he's the most physical option Arkansas has in the frontcourt and should be a menace defensively.

Ourigou blocked a shot against Carleton and has grabbed a combined 10 rebounds through two games. He's often found shoving his way around the paint, which is a welcome sign for an Arkansas fan base that watched Trevon Brazile and Malique Ewin get pushed around a little too much last season.

On Saturday, Ourigou shined on the offensive end, scoring 10 points on 5-6 shooting from the field. If he can become more of a shot-blocking presence, the freshman who reclassified to the Class of 2026 could end up in Arkansas' starting lineup this fall.

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