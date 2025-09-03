Calipari's busy Razorbacks' prospect visit calendar has key change in September
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Recruiting is not an exact science, not even close, and part of that equation are visits that are scheduled and how frequently they change.
In the case of Arkansas coach John Calipari, he's typically way ahead of the ever-changing landscape of recruiting, including visit date swaps that often confuse fans and sometimes even the media that cover recruiting.
Case in point is the second visit-date change, meaning a third date for taking his official visit, for 2026 priority Arkansas target Arafan Diane (7-1 forward-center, Iowa United Prep, national Top 10. 5-star prospect).
Diane was set to visit Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 12-14, and prior to those plans was originally slotted to come to campus Aug. 29-31, but apparently now both dates are off.
Diane told us on Tuesday that he has reset his Arkansas visit for the weekend of Sept. 19-21.
"They (visit dates) have changed," Diane said. "I will be there on Sept. 19."
His new dates were confirmed by his guardian, Alex Victor, although Victor told us a formal list of as many as five upcoming OV's for Diane will be released on social media later this week.
Is Calipari doubling up on same weekend visits?
The significance regarding Diane's new visit plans is based on how other known official visits are scheduled as of today.
Diane will be on campus the same weekend that 2026 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 guard, native of Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect) is set to take his official visit to Arkansas.
Multiple official visits on the same weekend would mark a first for Calipari at Arkansas when you look at his 2025 recruit visit cycle last year and the way the current is laid out. Well, how it was laid out until the Diane change.
It's not out of the realm of possibility that Smith, Jr., could move up or move out his OV date, but for now it appears he and Diane will be on campus together.
Both players have other visit dates scheduled as well that push into October.
Here's what Arkansas' current prospect-visit dates list looks like
• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)
• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect)
• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)
• Oct. 24-26 Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Abdou Toure (6-6 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBD (may already be finalized) Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)
• Dates TBD (may already be finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)