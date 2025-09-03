All Hogs

Calipari's busy Razorbacks' prospect visit calendar has key change in September

Arkansas may be looking at hosting multiple official visits from talented recruits on same weekend soon

Kevin McPherson

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts to a made shot against the Georgia Bulldogs in a 68-65 comeback win Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari reacts to a made shot against the Georgia Bulldogs in a 68-65 comeback win Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Recruiting is not an exact science, not even close, and part of that equation are visits that are scheduled and how frequently they change.

In the case of Arkansas coach John Calipari, he's typically way ahead of the ever-changing landscape of recruiting, including visit date swaps that often confuse fans and sometimes even the media that cover recruiting.

Case in point is the second visit-date change, meaning a third date for taking his official visit, for 2026 priority Arkansas target Arafan Diane (7-1 forward-center, Iowa United Prep, national Top 10. 5-star prospect).

Diane was set to visit Arkansas the weekend of Sept. 12-14, and prior to those plans was originally slotted to come to campus Aug. 29-31, but apparently now both dates are off.

Diane told us on Tuesday that he has reset his Arkansas visit for the weekend of Sept. 19-21.

"They (visit dates) have changed," Diane said. "I will be there on Sept. 19."

His new dates were confirmed by his guardian, Alex Victor, although Victor told us a formal list of as many as five upcoming OV's for Diane will be released on social media later this week.

Ed Scott, the Memphis athletic director, and Arkansas coach John Calipari speak with each other after a press conference
Ed Scott, the Memphis athletic director, and Arkansas coach John Calipari speak with each other after a press conference for the Hoops for St. Jude Tip Off Classic at FedExForum. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Calipari doubling up on same weekend visits?

The significance regarding Diane's new visit plans is based on how other known official visits are scheduled as of today.

Diane will be on campus the same weekend that 2026 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 guard, native of Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect) is set to take his official visit to Arkansas.

Multiple official visits on the same weekend would mark a first for Calipari at Arkansas when you look at his 2025 recruit visit cycle last year and the way the current is laid out. Well, how it was laid out until the Diane change.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that Smith, Jr., could move up or move out his OV date, but for now it appears he and Diane will be on campus together.

Both players have other visit dates scheduled as well that push into October.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari directs play downcourt during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders
Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari directs play downcourt during the first half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Here's what Arkansas' current prospect-visit dates list looks like

• Aug. 29-31 was the recent visit date for Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Prep, native of Huntsville, Ala., national No. 2, 5-star prospect) 

• Sept. 19-21 Arafan Diane (7-0 center, Iowa United Prep, native of Guinea, national No. 6, 5-star prospect)

• Sept. 19-21 Jordan Smith, Jr. (6-2 combo guard, Fairfax, Va., national No. 2, 5-star prospect)

• Sept. 26-28 Tay Kinney (6-2 guard, Overtime Elite, native of Newport, Ky., national No. 12, 5-star prospect) 

• Oct. 3-5 Cole Cloer (6-7 small forward / wing, native of Hillsborough, N.C., national Top 25 prospect)

• Oct. 24-26 Baba Oladotun (6-10 combo forward, Silver Springs, Md., national Top 10, 5-star prospect)

• Dates TBA (confirmed already finalized) Abdou Toure (6-6 wing, Notre Dame high school in West Haven, Conn., national No. 20, 5-star prospect)

• Dates TBD (may already be finalized) Brandon McCoy, Jr. (6-5 guard, Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, national Top 5, 5-star prospect)

• Dates TBD (may already be finalized) Chase Foster (6-8 forward, Baltimore, Md., national No. 38, 4-star prospect)

Kevin McPherson
KEVIN MCPHERSON

Analyst, reporter, and columnist for nearly 40 years in Arkansas, he has covered everything Arkansas basketball and recruiting (football, too). His primary focus has been the Razorbacks. His articles, columns, daily podcasts, and weekly television and radio segments drill down on the Razorbacks and more!

