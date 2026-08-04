Caleb Ourigou Had Businesslike Approach To First Arkansas Start

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Caleb Ourigou was told Monday that he would be starting in Monday evening's exhibition game against Toros Del Valle.

The freshman from Far Rockaway, N.Y., hasn't been with the Hogs very long, but may have already become head coach John Calipari's favorite option at the five, as evidenced by his insertion into the starting five on Monday.

Ourigou had eight points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal in 20 minutes of action in Arkansas' 91-49 whipping of Toros Del Valle.

"I just had to be able to play through my mistakes," Ourigou said postgame. "Little things, little things matter on the court. Just playing through my mistakes, seeing what I could do on the court as a starter."

At 6-11 and 240 pounds, Ourigou may be the biggest bruiser in Arkansas' frontcourt. Physicality from big men was missing on Calipari's first two Arkansas squads, but Ourigou has plenty of it ahead of his freshman season.

"Just playing physical, rebounding, that really helps us," Ourigou said. "Being physical, matching the intensity of the other team. If we're all physical... we have a lot of dogs. That shows."

"Caleb is a strong, physical kid," said Bruiser Flint, who acted as head coach during Monday's game. "He's going to get a lot better. He's going to get a lot better as the time goes on... Caleb being able to come and play, he does a good job physically against their big guys. That's going to really help us."

Like guard Davion Thompson, Ourigou reclassified from the Class of 2027. He's been drinking from a fire hose since coming to Arkansas, but has clearly showed enough promise to be a go-to option for the Razorbacks.

"It's been a good experience for me," Ourigou said. "Just knowing that I'm going to be getting better every single day, working out day and night. The work is gonna show. Here with my team for a few days, chemistry's going to build up little by little."

"We're athletic, physical for a young team, we just gotta continue to get better at some of the little things..."



Assistant coach Bruiser Flint after Arkansas' 91-49 win over Toros del Valle Monday. #WPS



Full press conference: https://t.co/Fly73q4kqR pic.twitter.com/rWpTOt3S8p — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) August 4, 2026

Through three games in the Bahamas, Ourigou is averaging 7.0 points and 4.7 rebounds. He's only blocked one shot in three games so far, but if he develops a consistent shot-blocking ability, that could spell trouble opposing teams who wish to score in the paint.

There's a long way to go until October when Arkansas plays exhibition games and November when the regular season begins, but so far, Ourigou seems to be Arkansas No. 1 option at center. Whether or the Razorbacks put him in the starting lineup for Monday's game could be a telling sign as to whether or not Calipari and the coaching staff is thinking the same way.

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