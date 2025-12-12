Calipari continues pursuit of nation's No. 1 combo guard for Arkansas

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari along with assistant coach Chin Coleman were in Fairfax, Va., on Thursday evening to meet with 5-star combo guard Jordan Smith, Jr.

He released a top five list of Duke, Arkansas, Georgetown, Syracuse, Kentucky and Indiana but seems to be narrowing down his choices, according to sources familiar to the situation.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari is in Virginia tonight with assistant Chin Coleman to watch 5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. and @PVIHoops take on @step_basketball, sources told @LeagueRDY.



Smith Jr. is one of the top remaining prospects in the ‘26 class and is currently considering Duke,… pic.twitter.com/3R2lvRiYUZ — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 12, 2025

Duke has long been the school I have heard the most associated with. Throughout the process, however, Arkansas has continued to pick up steam. Syracuse is another school I have heard mentioned with Smith. Right now, everyone I am talking to is watching Duke, but they are also keeping an eye on John Calipari. Jamie Shaw, On3

Smith is expected to wrap up his recruitment after the new year and there's certainly plenty of time for Calipari to land who many consider one of the next great two-way guards in the game.

There may not be a player in high school basketball who impacts winning in more ways or with the same consistency as Jordan Smith. The Paul VI and Team Takeover guard has terrific physical tools and even better competitive intangibles that allow him to change the game on both ends of the floor.



Physically, he’s long and powerful with a 6-foot-8.5-inch wingspan and chiseled physique. He’s also a good athlete who excels defensively, has switchability on that end of the floor because of his physical strength and toughness, and is also an elite perimeter rebounder.



Offensively, he gets downhill likes few other guards in the class and has consistently developed his ball skills over the years so that he now has legitimate on/off ball versatility. He can initiate offense and make decisions (3.4 assists vs. 1.5 turnovers), put pressure on the rim with his force and physicality when he turns the corner, or take smaller guards into the post. He’s an improved shooter, with a notably high release, but still more consistent with his mid-range pull-up than his three with some occasional sidespin (25% 3pt & 68% FT).



Smith’s transition to subsequent levels will also be lightened by the fact that he doesn’t need to be an offensive focal point to impact the game. He can do it with his defense, rebounding, energy, competitiveness, or unselfishness. His intangibles are truly elite and so while he may not have totally ideal size or ball skills, he’s extremely hard to bet against. Adam Finkelstein, 247sports

The nation's No. 2 overall prospect visited Arkansas in Sept. and proved his worth over the summer during Nike EYBL play. Smith averaged over 20 points, four assists, two steals, and two blocks per game.

Arkansas' second-year coach has a rich history of turning high caliber guards into elite NBA players in short order. He's doing just that this season as point guard Darius Acuff and shooting guard Meleek Thomas have combined to average 34 points per game through the Razorbacks first nine games.

The Razorbacks current 2026 recruiting haul consists of a pair of sizable forwards capable of scoring in bunches such as 5-star JJ Andrews (Little Rock Christian) and 4-star Abdou Toure (West Haven, Connecticut).

Arkansas' two man class currently ranks No. 24 nationally, according to 247sports composite rankings, but could shoot up to No. 3 if it can somehow upend the Blue Devils and sign Smith.

247sports Team Recruiting Rankings

1. Michigan State

2. Kansas

3. Maryland

4. Purdue

5. Duke

6. Missouri

7. Texas

8. Oklahoma State

9. Florida State

10. Pitt

11. Mississippi State

12. Wake Forest

13. Gonzaga

14. Michigan

15. Stanford

16. Vanderbilt

17. West Virginia

18. Tennessee

19. LSU

20. Georgia Tech

21. Iowa State

22. Illinois

23. Houston

24. Arkansas

25. UConn

Both Andrews and Toure signed with the Razorbacks during the early signing period from Nov. 12-19. The traditional signing period will begin April 15 and last throughout the summer leading up to classes starting.

