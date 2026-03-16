Calipari Embraces Long Trip as Razorbacks Draw Hawaii in NCAA

Arkansas’ road through the NCAA Tournament will start far from home.

The Razorbacks learned Sunday night that their postseason journey begins more than 2,000 miles away in Portland, Oregon. Arkansas earned the No. 4 seed in the West Region and will face No. 13 seed Hawaii in the Round of 64 on Thursday afternoon.

The long trip drew plenty of reaction online from fans who noticed the travel distance for the Hogs compared with some other teams in the field. While Arkansas will travel across two time zones, several other Southeastern Conference programs were placed much closer to home.

Missouri, for example, will play its first and second round games in nearby St. Louis.

Still, Arkansas coach John Calipari made it clear the distance won’t be used as an excuse.

“Other than playing on Wednesday and out of the country, I don’t know what they could have done to make it any harder for us,” Calipari joked on Hogs+. “Those kids, it’s kind of like I think they’re ready. Like, let’s go see how good we are.”

The Hogs will tip off against Hawaii at 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, with the game airing on TBS.

Next Stop: Portland 📍



🎥 Hear Coach Cal’s reaction on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/grFhzYK3GR — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) March 16, 2026

Arkansas begins postseason journey far from home

For Calipari, the draw represents a new experience.

The veteran coach is in his 34th season leading college programs, yet the trip to Portland will mark the farthest west he has ever taken a team for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Even with the distance, Calipari expressed excitement about the destination shortly after the bracket was revealed.

“We are excited to be in the tournament and YES we are excited about going to Portland,” Calipari posted on X. “A city that I have always enjoyed being in! As a matter of fact, one of the best players we have ever coached Terrence Jones was from there. Looking forward to the trip, even though it is quite a distance!”

The Razorbacks’ placement in the West Region means their opening matchup will come against Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors.

If Arkansas advances past the first round, it will face the winner between No. 5 seed Wisconsin and No. 12 seed High Point.

Travel distance won’t necessarily favor any opponent in the bracket. Wisconsin must also travel a significant distance to Portland, while High Point is more than 2,700 miles from the site. Hawaii, meanwhile, faces an even longer journey to reach the mainland.

The Arkansas Razorbacks hold the trophy after the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory in Nashville, Tenn. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Short turnaround after SEC Tournament run

Arkansas enters the NCAA Tournament with momentum after winning the SEC Tournament title on Sunday.

The Hogs will have only a few days to reset before taking the floor again Thursday afternoon.

The quick turnaround is something the team has already experienced during the conference tournament, where Arkansas played multiple games in a short span.

Calipari suggested his players are ready for the challenge.

Instead of focusing on travel or scheduling, he said the team’s attention remains on how well it has developed during the season.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) passes the ball defended by Vanderbilt Commodores forward Ak Okereke (10), guard Tyler Tanner (3) and guard Duke Miles (2) in the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena, Tenn. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Growth across Arkansas roster

One reason the Razorbacks earned a strong seed is the improvement shown by several players throughout the year.

Calipari pointed to multiple contributors who have elevated their games as the season progressed.

“Individual players have really grown and gotten better,” Calipari said. “Darius has gotten so much better. Meleek Thomas, so much better. Billy Richmond, people been calling him Billy Goat, people don’t understand how he’s gotten this good. Trevon Brazile has never been better. Nick (Pringle), Malique Ewin has finally becoming what he is able to do. D.J. (Wagner), without D.J. we don’t win (the SEC Tournament).”

That development has helped the Razorbacks build momentum heading into March.

Players such as Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, and Billy Richmond have played key roles throughout the season, while veterans like Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle have provided stability inside.

Malique Ewin has also taken a step forward late in the season, giving the Hogs additional production in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, Calipari highlighted the importance of guard D.J. Wagner during the SEC Tournament run, crediting him as a major factor in Arkansas capturing the conference title.

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