Calipari Hates Tournament Expansion Except When He Doesn't

John Calipari is a loud voice against growing the Big Dance, but he's not slamming the door completely if there's something in it for mid-majors ,,, and maybe for him

The Arkansas has never been shy about telling you exactly what he thinks. What he thinks right now is that the NCAA Tournament doesn't need to get any bigger.

But here's the thing about Calipari: he's also never been shy about recognizing an opportunity.

Razorbacks coach is one of the most prominent voices pushing back against the NCAA's plan to expand March Madness from 68 to 76 teams beginning in 2026-27.

Cal's been consistent about it. He was against it last year. He was against it the year before. He's still against it now.

But buried inside his opposition is a condition and that condition sounds a lot like a coach leaving himself a back door.

"I am a big believer in the idea that if it's not broke, don't fix it and I think that applies to the NCAA Tournament," he said.

Then came one of his pivots.

"Having said that, if we are to expand, my hope is that at least half the spots are held for non-Power Four teams," he said. "If they do that, we are making the decision for the right reasons."

Translation: Calipari's against it unless there's something in it for programs like his.

BREAKING: It is official. The D-I men's and women's basketball committees have voted to expand the NCAA Tournament to 76 teams, sources tell @CBSSports. More committees still have to ratify, but this was the big lever-pull to making it a reality.



Details: https://t.co/bEu1b50Bcy — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 7, 2026

Hogs Not Exactly a Non-Power Four School

That's where it gets interesting. Arkansas is a Power Four program in the SEC. The Razorbacks aren't fighting for a bubble bid out of the Sun Belt or the Missouri Valley.

When Calipari talks about protecting spots for non-Power Four teams, he's presumably advocating for others or he's making sure the field stays competitive.

Cal probably doesn't want a Hogs team going through a rebuilding stretch doesn't get pushed out.

Either way, it's hard to call it a completely selfless position.

Calipari was actually a little more open to the idea than other coaches who are opposed, but only if teams from outside the power conferences received guaranteed at-large spots.

That's a meaningful distinction. It's not a hard no. It's a negotiating stance.

"As someone who has been both David and won some and Goliath and lost some, that's what makes this tournament special," he said. "We can't afford to lose that special piece of our sport."

Fair enough. But Calipari has also spent most of his career as Goliath. At Kentucky, he was recruiting five-star players and expecting to compete for national titles.

His David days were a long time ago.

The Razorbacks are working their way back toward respectability and a wider tournament wouldn't exactly hurt a program still finding its footing under his third year of leadership.

NCAA Tournament expansion to 76 teams is here, the biggest change in 41 years.



It happened because the big conferences want more spots, and the small conferences acquiesced with the chance to earn a little more money.



Story: https://t.co/dSN0e1mqcm — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 7, 2026

Where He's Completely Right

To be fair to the Hogs' coach, his sharpest argument isn't really about the bracket size at all.

It's about the transfer portal and on that point, he's not hedging.

Calipari said the energy, effort and focus being poured into tournament expansion should've gone toward fixing the transfer rules in college athletics instead.

"Our main focus should be on fixing the transfer rules, which would help not only all the teams and athletes in our sport but teams in every sport," he said. "And I'll say it again. That's where our energy should be focused."

That's not a new line for Calipari.

Last July at a post-practice press conference, he was already tying his opposition to expansion directly to the transfer issue, arguing kids should be able to transfer once without penalty and beyond that, sit out a year.

He's been saying it consistently, which at least gives the position some credibility.

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few in the first half against the Texas Longhorns during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

He's Not Alone But Peers Less Conflicted

What separates Calipari from the other coaches speaking out is that his opposition comes with an asterisk.

The rest of the group is more straightforward.

Gonzaga's Mark Few, a newly-inducted Hall of Famer who hasn't missed a tournament in over 25 years, put it flat out.

"I am adamantly opposed," he said. "It's totally unnecessary."

Few also worried about what expansion does to the value of the tournament's unit shares and the signal it sends to the regular season.

UConn's Dan Hurley, who's won back-to-back national titles and just made another title-game run, said the entry standard matters.

"It should be a privilege to play in the tournament, not a right," he said

Michigan State's Tom Izzo framed the whole thing as part of a bigger problem with college basketball's appetite for more.

"It's like NIL," he said. "You can get to $10 million, you still won't have enough. You can have $20 million and it's not enough. If we go to 76, 96, it's never going to be enough."

Illinois' Brad Underwood didn't mince words.

"Indifference. Don't understand. Why? Who is pushing this?" he said.

He added the expansion makes as much sense as the fifth year of eligibility and doesn't solve any real issues.

Who's Actually Pushing This and Why

The answer to Underwood's question isn't complicated. Television money and power-conference leverage are driving this, not some grassroots push from coaches or fans.

More teams mean more games. More games mean more TV inventory. More TV inventory means more dollars flowing to the NCAA and its conference partners.

The format itself tells that story.

Under the proposed structure, 24 teams will be sent to Tuesday and Wednesday opening-round games where they'd need to win seven games instead of six to become national champion.

Meanwhile, forcing 12 mid-major schools into those opening-round games will guarantee that six leagues have no representation in the actual first round.

That's never happened in the 64-team era since 1985.

Virginia's Ryan Odom, who coached UMBC to the greatest upset in tournament history in 2018, supports expansion but thinks the play-in burden is landing on the wrong teams.

He said the No. 16 seeds shouldn't have to beat each other just to play a No. 1 seed. At-large bubble teams should be the ones playing in.

Izzo expects coaching tenures to grow shorter as postseason pressure increases with the profession moving closer to the volatility of NBA front offices.

Calipari, for his part, will keep making noise about it. That's what he does.

But if the expanded bracket ends up helping the Hogs squeeze into a March they might've otherwise missed don't expect him to complain too loudly about it.

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