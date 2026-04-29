Four Razorbacks Could Go to NBA Begs Question Was Sweet 16 Enough?

There's a version of this story that's easy to tell.

Arkansas won 28 games, captured the SEC Tournament championship and reached the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.

By almost any measuring stick in college basketball, that's a successful season. John Calipari is building something real in Fayetteville and you'd be hard pressed to find a Razorback fan who isn't at least somewhat encouraged.

But here's the version of the story that deserves a harder look.

The Hogs could send as many as four players into the 2026 NBA Draft. Darius Acuff Jr. is a projected lottery pick. Meleek Thomas has declared while maintaining his eligibility. Billy Richmond III jumped in at the deadline. And Trevon Brazile is flat out of eligibility.

That's not a good college basketball roster. That's a collection of professional athletes in college uniforms.

When you've got that caliber of player in the same locker room and you still go home in the Sweet 16 — blown out by Arizona 109-88, no less — it's fair to start asking uncomfortable questions.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Star Power Was Undeniable

Start with Acuff.

The 6-foot-3 Detroit native wasn't just Arkansas's best player this season. He was one of the best players in the entire country.

He averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field and 44% from three. He won the Bob Cousy Award as the nation's top point guard, earned SEC Player of the Year honors and became a consensus First-Team All-American.

He's projected to go in the lottery on June 25 and some projections have him threatening Sidney Moncrief's modern-day program record as the highest-drafted Razorback ever. Moncrief went No. 5 overall back in 1979 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thomas wasn't far behind.

The Pittsburgh native averaged 15.6 points per game as a true freshman and established himself as one of the most dangerous microwave scorers in the SEC.

Early in the season, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected him as a first-round pick and compared his role to former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson, a player who earned that award averaging over 18 points per game.

Thomas's ability to score in bunches at any point in a possession made him a matchup problem every night out.

Richmond, a 6-foot-6 sophomore wing, wasn't a projected first-rounder but contributed meaningful minutes throughout the season and finished the year with enough pro upside to at least test the waters.

He's expected to return if the feedback isn't first-round caliber and maintained his eligibility accordingly.

Then there's Brazile.

The 6-foot-10 senior averaged 13 points and 5.4 rebounds and was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team after averaging 14.7 points and 10.0 rebounds.

He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Year recognition from HoopsHD and finished his Razorback career with more than 1,000 points. He's played five years of college ball and it's now time to see if an NBA roster wants what he's selling.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas puts up a shot against the Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA Tournament. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

The Sweet 16 Exit That Stings

The issue is with all of that talent and Arkansas still couldn't get past the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks finished 28-9 and tied for second in SEC play at 13-5, but when it mattered most against top-seeded Arizona in San Jose. the Hogs got run off the floor.

A 21-point blowout loss to Arizona isn't a heartbreaker. It's a statement game, just not the kind Fayetteville was hoping for.

To be fair, Arizona was a No. 1 seed and the second-ranked team in the country. The excuse-makers will just say it was an unfortunate tournament draw.

Getting blown out by a team that dominant doesn't automatically mean Arkansas underperformed. Context matters.

But the margin — 109-88 — is hard to wave away when you're looking at a roster with this many future NBA players.

The Wildcats shot 64% from the field and had six players score in double figures.

Acuff led the Hogs with 11 points in the loss. It wasn't his finest hour and it wasn't the team's finest hour either.

When your best player averages over 23 points a game and puts up 11 in the biggest game of the season, that's a rough ending to an otherwise impressive year.

The Calipari Question

This is where the conversation gets layered.

Calipari is one of the most decorated coaches in college basketball history and his ability to land elite talent is simply not in question.

The 2025 recruiting class that brought Acuff and Thomas to Fayetteville was ranked No. 4 in the country. That's not an accident and it's not luck.

But the persistent knock on Calipari that followed him from Kentucky is that his teams sometimes fail to convert exceptional rosters into deep March runs.

At Kentucky, there were years where the talent was historically loaded and the tournament exit came earlier than the country expected. Since a big number of Wildcat fans expect the Final Four every year that group pouts a lot.

The pattern isn't perfect and it isn't always fair, but it exists and it's part of the coaching ledger people look at.

Two consecutive Sweet 16 appearances in Fayetteville is real progress.

Back-to-back trips to the second weekend represent consistency that Arkansas hadn't always been able to maintain. The Razorbacks are clearly no longer a program that struggles to recruit or develop NBA talent. Calipari has proven that in two seasons.

The question heading into 2026-27 is whether the ceiling can be pushed higher.

Getting to the Elite Eight and beyond requires not just talented players but peak execution in a three-week stretch where everything has to click. Eric Musselman did it twice coaching the Hogs.

What Four Draft Picks Really Mean

If Acuff goes in the lottery and Thomas also hears his name called with Richmond and Brazile potentially joining them it confirms something Razorback fans felt all season.

This was a genuinely pro-caliber roster. Most programs don't put four players in a single NBA Draft. Duke does it. Kentucky does it.

And now, under Calipari, Arkansas is doing it. He's not the first Razorbacks coach to do it, either.

That's a stat that is defines programs. Fayetteville is a destination where elite recruits believe they can develop and get to the next level. It validates everything spent financially and emotionally that was made to bring Calipari in.

It also raises the bar for what success looks like going forward.

You can't send four players to the NBA and consider a Sweet 16 loss to a blowout as the full measure of a season's worth of effort.

Those players deserved a longer March. So did the fans.

The Hogs delivered plenty to be proud of this year. They just didn't quite deliver everything that collection of talent suggested was possible.

And if you think expectations have been high, get ready for them to be bigger.