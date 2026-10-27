Calipari Jokingly Calls Arkansas' Final Four Shot, Describes What Factors Could Lead To Deep NCAAT Run

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas head coach John Calipari was asked Monday during his radio show if the 2026-27 Razorbacks are a Final Four team.

"Oh, absolutely," Calipari joked, smiling, much to the approval of the crowd at Walk-On's in Fayetteville. One particularly enthusiastic supporter let out a "hell, yeah!" that could be heard over the sound of cheering and clapping.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Billy Richmond III (24) and forward JJ Andrews (7) fight for a rebound against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Izan Almansa (13) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before anyone goes and talks about Calipari making a bold declaration, it should be said that the veteran head coach was not calling his shot and guaranteeing that Arkansas is going to the Final Four this season. There is, as he pointed out, a long way to go and a young team to coach.

"What? You know I'm not gonna say that," Calipari said. "What kind of question is that? Here's what I do know: we're the youngest team in the Power Four, and I'm okay with that. If you're good enough, you're old enough. They know that's how I feel. Let me say this: if we become the defensive team that I think we can be, there's a good chance we're going to be playing a long time."

On paper, at least, Arkansas appears to be a team with national championship potential. Led by junior guard Billy Richmond III, the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and a national championship-winning head coach in Calipari, the sky appears to be the limit for the Hogs.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks to a referee during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Calipari is right in saying that Arkansas' defense would be the catalyst for a deep run. Arkansas' Sweet 16 exits in Calipari's first and second years at UA weren't for a lack of offensive firepower, but an inability to consistently play good defense throughout the season that finally bit them on the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

"It'll all be based on how we guard the ball, how we are in pick and rolls, how big we are guarding post defense, transition defense, all that kind of stuff," Calipari said. "And then rebounding, because if we rebound and we defend [and] we block - we're running. And you know when we run what it looks like. Throw ahead, throw to the rim, dunk. But you gotta rebound, gotta defend. You can't foul."

At the end of the college basketball season, a look at Arkansas' defensive numbers will likely be a good glimpse into how far the Razorbacks went in the NCAA Tournament.

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