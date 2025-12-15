Calipari not dragging Razorbacks to finish line this season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the Arkansas Razorbacks went on a 30-16 run over the final 10 minutes to secure a 93-86 victory over No. 16 Texas Tech, it was a sign second-year coach John Calipari's team had turned the corner.

The No. 17 Razorbacks escaped a couple of mid-major upset bids by Samford and Winthrop sandwiched between a road loss to Michigan State and close neutral site loss to Duke.

Perhaps giving his team a historic schedule facing each Elite Eight team from last year's NCAA Tournament validated his feeling toward this particular set of Hogs.

Now, at 8-2 overall with signature victories over the Red Raiders and at home against then No. 6 Louisville, the Razorbacks are coming together rather quickly.

“Well, they’re more connected,” Calipari said postgame. “And each week that goes by, we seem to be more connected. And there, we can do things during timeouts. We can do things late in the game that we’ve worked on. And I again, I love when people talk about, you should be doing this.

Arkansas' Darius Acuff Jr. looks to score against Texas Tech during a non-conference men's basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Here’s what I would say, when you have a new team, which I have every year I coach. You have to go and do the big stuff first. And then you break down, here’s how we’re playing in these situations. Because you don’t have to worry about situations. If you don’t get the big stuff, they’re never going to [win] a close game against a ranked team."

Arkansas was close in those shortcomings against Top 10 teams, but there were still wrinkles that needed ironing for Calipari's team to run full speed ahead.

The Razorbacks had three 20-point scorers against Texas Tech in Darius Acuff, Trevon Braile and Karter Knox, three guys who have come a long way from where they were earlier this seaosn.

“But I tell you, those two games, Michigan State and Duke helped us," Calipari said. "We had a chance to win both, and we didn’t. We didn’t because they finished the game better than we finished the game, but we’re getting better at it.”



Last season was a challenge for Calipari as he said plenty of times that it was going to be himself dragging the Razorbacks across the finish line.

Now, his Arkansas team is getting close to the finish as its Hall of Fame coach lays the blueprint in the final moments to secure a victory.

Arkanas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile puts up a shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

“Look, I’ve got a lot of work to do with this group,” Calipari said. “Last year, the culture at the end of the year was right where I wanted it. Right now, the culture is not there because guys are still trying to do what they choose to do. You have a choice! You do what we’re asking you to do.



“Now, though I say this, if you’re not capable of doing what I’m asking of you, come and see me and we’ll talk. ‘I just can’t do it’. ‘Okay, there’s a towel. Just go wave it on the sideline.’ Maybe you can. I don’t think I’m asking you to do something you can’t do. You’re choosing not to do it. Why? Because it’s hard. Really hard. Battling and doing it. Now, it takes no skill. You don’t have to be a skilled player. You just have to be locked in, talking, active, spirited, enthusiastic, here I am.”



The Razorbacks have a tune up game Tuesday against Queens before heading north for New Jersey to face last year's national runner up, No. 7 Houston Cougars led by Kelvin Sampson.

