Kentucky’s Rally and Nebraska’s Breakthrough: Biggest Men’s College Hoops Takeaways
The first Saturday of the college basketball season without a full schedule of college football games is always a sign that the sport is heating up, and Saturday’s packed slate of games certainly lived up to the hype. From rivalries renewed, buzzer beaters made and overtime thrillers galore, the wall-to-wall action did not disappoint.
What did we learn? Here’s a look at the biggest takeaways from Saturday’s action.
Kentucky saves its season … for now
December games are never must-wins, but with how the first six weeks of Kentucky’s season had gone, finding a way to protect home court against Indiana felt essential. And after watching their rival Hoosiers take a seven-point lead into half with plenty of momentum, it wouldn’t have been a shock to see the Wildcats disintegrate again and get hammered in yet another high-major game.
The second half, however, was a different story, and laid out the blueprint for what Kentucky has to do to turn its season around. Mark Pope’s team played with its most consistent effort and energy of the season, held Indiana to just 21 points in the second half and outscored the Hoosiers by 19 in the game’s final 20 minutes to rally and get by far its best win of the season. The biggest energy giver was Mouhamed Dioubate, whose nonstop work on the glass changed the game. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds, with seven of those boards on the offensive glass to generate some key second-chance opportunities. Another key driver: Point guard Jaland Lowe’s ability to consistently generate paint touches was something Kentucky had sorely missed with him sidelined earlier this season with a shoulder injury.
The roster construction for Kentucky is far from perfect, and the Wildcats shot it poorly again from three. But if Kentucky plays with the level of intensity on both ends it did in the second half, the Wildcats will win enough grind-it-out games to salvage their season.
Nebrasketball is for real
In case it wasn’t obvious enough entering Saturday from the Cornhuskers’ 10–0 record or 30-point win over Wisconsin, Nebraska removed any doubt about just how good they can be with a shocking road win at Illinois on Saturday. The Huskers came out firing with a 13–4 start, weathered multiple Illinois runs to punch back into the game, then saw Jamarques Lawrence drill a cold-blooded buzzer-beating three to lock up easily its best win of the season.
Nebraska is an incredibly entertaining team to watch. Big man Rienk Mast’s ability to pull rim protectors away from the rim with his floor-spacing ability is game-changing, and Pryce Sandfort’s 26-point first half was an absolute shooting clinic. But their MVP might just be Fred Hoiberg’s son, Sam, who has grinded his way into being an essential piece on a top-20 team. Nebraska was a +23 in Sam Hoiberg’s minutes Saturday, dictating the game with his ability to create paint touches, defend and distribute.
Remember: Nebraska has never won an NCAA tournament game, making the Cornhuskers the only power-conference program without a win in the Big Dance. This season’s group looks to have the makings of one that could win not just one, but several games in March.
Brayden Burries changes Arizona’s ceiling
Arizona’s undefeated start to the season that earned them the No. 1 spot in the AP poll was done with a key part of the Wildcats’ rotation struggling. Freshman Brayden Burries, a five-star recruit expected to be one of Arizona’s top scorers, scored a combined 12 points in early wins against Florida, UCLA and UConn. But the California native now appears to have turned the corner, and that should scare the rest of the opponents on Arizona’s schedule.
Burries had by far his best game as a Wildcat on Saturday in Birmingham in a dominant win over Alabama. He poured in a career-high 28 points, made five threes and looked like the elite scorer who can take over games that he was touted to be in high school. It’s the fourth straight game for Burries with 15-plus points, including 16 in last week’s 29-point win over Auburn.
If there was a hole in this Arizona team, it was its lack of shooting. Consider that Burries’s five made threes Saturday were more than Arizona’s entire team made in three of eight games this season. Tommy Lloyd won’t get (and doesn’t need) 28 points from Burries every night for this team to be capable of winning a national championship, but consistent shooting and the ability to take some of the burden off Jaden Bradley in the backcourt raises the level for what is already one of the most physically dominant teams in college basketball.
Kansas grew without Darryn Peterson
Going through much of November with superstar freshman Darryn Peterson sidelined was a grind for Kansas, especially considering how reliant the Jayhawks appeared to be on him offensively. But since Peterson returned last week, it feels obvious that Kansas may have benefited long-term from having to learn life without its most talented player. And Saturday’s OT win over NC State is the latest example. The confidence Melvin Council Jr. played with offensively en route to his 36-point explosion didn’t exist a month ago. Last weekend, Tre White’s 20 points were every bit as important in dismissing Missouri as Peterson’s 17 were. The best version of Kansas this season has to include its dynamic scoring star, but the Jayhawks’ offensive identity outside of him has been forged much more quickly than many expected.
The concern for the Jayhawks is that Peterson can’t seem to kick his stubborn hamstring tightness. He left the game late in the second half and did not return. Bill Self said afterward that Peterson has experienced tightness in every game he has played. Kansas could likely afford to let him rest until 2026 with buy games against Towson and Davidson all that’s left before Big 12 play, but the Jayhawks’ hopes of competing at the top of the league rely on a healthy Peterson.
Darius Acuff is taking over at Arkansas
John Calipari followed Darius Acuff around high school and AAU tournaments well before he arrived at Arkansas. And with the way his star point guard is playing right now, all that effort clearly was worthwhile. Acuff continued a sparkling month of December with a 20-point, eight-assist masterclass in a comeback win over Texas Tech.
Acuff has always been an elite scorer, but what has separated him lately is his ability to get others involved. In three December games, Acuff has 26 assists to just seven turnovers. He sliced and diced Texas Tech’s defense with his passing Saturday, then made big shots when the Hogs needed it down the stretch. He’s playing at an All-American level right now, and getting top-tier point guard play makes this Arkansas team look more and more like a potential SEC favorite.
Other notes
- There were plenty of nail-biters Saturday, but Butler vs. Providence may have been the game of the day, a 113–110, 2OT thriller that broke in favor of the Bulldogs. Gonzaga transfer Michael Ajayi continues to be a gem for Thad Matta’s club with 28 points and 15 boards.
- Saturday’s top coaching performance may not have come from a head coach. Arizona State assistant Nick Irvin had to step into the head chair after Bobby Hurley was ejected late in the first half against Santa Clara. The Sun Devils trailed by 18 early in the second half but rallied for a thrilling victory that continued ASU’s solid start. Irvin is the son of legendary Chicago AAU coach Mac Irvin and was formerly an elite high school coach in the city before making the jump to college.
- Syracuse likely deserved better after landing on the wrong end of a few controversial late-game whistles, but a loss to Hofstra at home was the last thing Red Autry needed. That said, kudos to Speedy Claxton and the Pride for a second ACC win in seven days.
- Murray State pouring in 115 points in regulation against a really good Akron team was an eyebrow-raising showing. Former Creighton assistant Ryan Miller built a really talented roster in his first year on the job that looks like it could win the Missouri Valley.
- Tulsa finished No. 267 in KenPom last season. After Saturday’s win against New Mexico State, the 10–1 Golden Hurricanes are now in the top 75. Eric Konkol’s team is elite shooting it from deep and looks like a real factor in the AAC race.
