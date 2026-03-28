Calipari's Philosophical Approach with Hogs Appears to be Shifting Already

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Arkansas decided to heavily recommit its basketball program in 2019 with the hiring of Eric Musselman, there was hope once again the Razorbacks were on the verge of something special.

Fast forward seven years and the Razorbacks are still in the national conversation as one of the best college basketball programs in the country.

From the storied Bud Walton Arena to the Marsha and Marty Martin Basketball Performance Center, and the pledged NIL budget from Tyson Foods, Arkansas gives its student-athletes an opportunity to thrive.

Upon John Calipari's hiring two years ago, Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek knew he needed to draw a big name with a track record of success elevate the program to punch into the elite tier.

After a second consecutive loss in the Sweet 16, the Razorbacks are on the cusp of building something special in Northwest Arkansas. Nolan Richardson's "sleeping giant" is being fed once again, but it needs a bit more nurturing before being able to advance to the Final Four.

Paul VI Panthers guard Jordan Smith (23) prepares to shoot free throws during the third quarter of the City of Palms Classic first round game against the Garfield Heights Bulldogs at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everyone around the country along with Calipari knows what Arkansas needs to take that next step. He's likely already taken that next step with the type of backcourt that is capable of playing a stronger downhill type of offense.

Just look at what Arizona was able to do to Arkansas Thursday night with a select amount of three-point attempts while its 90 combined points from the free throw line (30) and paint points (60) are the most in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas' trio of high school additions between Jordan Smith, Jr., JJ Andrews, and Abdou Toure have developed themselves into three-level scorers, but where this class falls short is having a capable big man.

The Razorbacks missed out on Arizona's Koa Peat, who decided to stay in his home state as a one-and-done prospect while also seeking a national championship. He would have most certainly elevated Arkansas' frontcourt, but there was still some muscle missing.

It's obvious where Calipari is headed with next year's roster for next season with such physical guard play. Going head-to-head with teams like Florida, Arizona, Duke, Houston, Purdue and others while playing what some coaches dub as "bully ball."

What Arizona exposed was not a lack of effort or execution, but a difference in roster complexion.

Although Acuff was able keep the final score more respectable with 28 points, his supporting cast who couldn't help out enough for the win.

Arkansas has built its identity around dynamic guard play and while that's good enough to get a team through the first two games, there's a great divide between the teams with a solid front court and those who don't.

The Wildcats had that Thursday night, and even with talented guards in Acuff and Meleek Thomas, it was not enough to overcome the areas where the Razorbacks lacked on the interior.

The Razorbacks had the ability to create offense at all three levels and apply pressure in transition which is a model proven effective across much of the season and will continue to be a strength moving forward under Calipari.

But in games where tempo is controlled and possessions become more physical in the halfcourt, the margin shifts in favor of teams boasting brute force.

Arizona dictated the exact terms of the game by attacking the paint and forcing Arkansas to defend through contact. The Wildcats didn't need to rely on perimeter shooting to create separation either.

Instead, they finished consistently around the rim and capitalized on second-chance opportunities, an are the Razorbacks showed they couldn't match.

That is the difference between competing and advancing in March, and the transfer portal already expected to be a busy corridor to inject quality talent where Arkansas needs it most.

For Calipari, the blueprint has always centered around his guards who can control a game, and that's something that will never change. That's his calling card.

The incoming class reflects a potential philosophical shift moving forward with multiple players capable of handling the ball and creating offense.

The next step is to create more balance on each end of the court to advance in March. Calipari will never abandon his team's identity, but he can certainly find ways to complement his best players moving forward.

Adding an impact front court presence or two who can anchor the paint defensively, rebound at a high level and finish through contact would give the Razorbacks a more complete roster next season.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari on the sidelines against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

That alone will allow his guards to operate more freely while not having to be depended upon as interior threats, and instead operate in the middle of the floor to create space for a big man to work. Having an interior threat will allow driving lanes to open and for cleaner looks across the floor.

Arkansas improved in Year 2 under Calipari, like most programs do under effective leadership. The Razorbacks finished the season with 28 wins (six more than last year), won the SEC Tournament, tied for second place in the SEC regular season standings, seeded six spots higher in the NCAA Tournament, and made it to another Sweet 16.

Fans and donors alike will be clamoring for Calipari to take Arkansas to the next step in 2026-27. With what appears to be philosophical shift taking shape in the early stages of the offseason will be something worth monitoring over the next few weeks.

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