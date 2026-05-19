Calipari Has Razorbacks Pushing Toward Historic NBA Draft Night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A year after Arkansas coach John Calipari failed to have a first round NBA Draft pick, he is guaranteed to have at least one, but possibly two, this summer.

When the Razorbacks signed a pair of 5-stars in Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, there was plenty of belief they'd forge such an on-court chemistry to become Calipari's next dynamic duo.

That prediction came true as the pair of freshman phenoms combined to average 40 points, nine assists and seven rebounds per game this season.

Alongside veterans Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond, Malique Ewin, DJ Wagner and Nick Pringle, the Razorbacks assembled one of the most efficient offenses in the country, finishing No. 2 in points per game and fast break points before ultimately falling short in the Sweet 16.

With the NCAA's deadline to withdraw from the draft coming May 27, the big board could be shaken up outside of the lottery selections over the next eight days.

If all four Razorbacks remain in the draft and hear their names called, it would match the 1992 team that produced four picks in Todd Day, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller and Isaiah Morris.

Here's where the Razorbacks' four players in the draft are projected to be selected, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Darius Acuff, No. 7 to Sacramento Kings

There are so many connections between the Kings and Acuff's family in Detroit. General manager Scott Perry coached his father two decades ago at Eastern Kentucky.

It's been nearly 30 years since Sacramento has been relevant with Chris Webber, Mike Bibby, and Peja Stojaković leading the way under coach Rick Adelman. Since then, it's been a struggle to stabilize a franchise that appeared to be on the rise in recent years before falling 22-60 this season.

The Kings played mostly without a point guard in the rotation as Dennis Schröder played 26 minutes per game, and was traded away to Cleveland after 40 games. Devin Carter showed flashes during his second year in the league, but staying healthy has been a major issue for him.

Former seventh overall pick Killian Hayes received a two-year contract in March, and carved out a solid role in the rotation late in the season.

That gives Acuff an opportunity to take the reins of a Kings team full of rotational pieces like Zach Lavine, Keegan Murray, Damontas Sabonis and promising rookie Maxime Raynaud.

As a freshman, Acuff recorded 24 points, six assists and three rebounds per game while becoming a consensus first team All-American and SEC Player of the Year.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas bringing the ball upcourt against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Meleek Thomas, No. 26 to Denver Nuggets

Thomas has been all over the mid-20s and could be an option for the Nuggets to take away pressure from superstar big man Nikola Jokic in the halfcourt.

The 6-foot-3, 190 pound shooting guard can be used as a dependable scoring option who isn't afraid to pull up from anywhere on the floor with a quick, pure shooting motion.

During his time with the Razorbacks, Thomas became a true three-level scorer by adding a floater in the lane to his arsenal.

Thomas’ ability to create off the bounce, score in the midrange and play without needing every possession designed for him would make him an intriguing late-first round fit.

He wouldn't be forced to make an impact right away in backcourt loaded with veterans Jamal Murray, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Bruce Brown and flourishing sharpshooter Julian Strawther.

Arkansas Razorbacks' Billy Richmond against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in San Jose, Calif. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Billy Richmond, No. 40 to Boston Celtics

Should Richmond forego his college eligibility and stay in the draft, Boston would be a solid landing spot as a player who fits what general manager Brad Stevens' style.

He provides length on the perimeter, and became an All-SEC defender during his sophomore season while also emerging as a threat on the offensive end. His developed a consistent midrange and three-point shooting ability, making him an intriguing scoring option at the next level.

His endless motor makes him one of the more entertaining prospects in the draft as an explosive dunker, shot blocker and overall athleticism at 6-foot-6, 195 pounds.

Richmond's stock is high right now and there's no promise that he could replicate his collegiate production again as a junior either.

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile puts up a shot against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Trevon Brazile, No. 57 to Atlanta Hawks

The fifth-year senior was a projected first round pick three years ago before tearing his ACL. After regaining his explosiveness last March, Brazile became Arkansas' heart and soul with an impressive performance in the SEC Tournament Championship Game against Vanderbilt.

The 6-foot-10, 226 pound forward can stretch defenses as a proven three-point shooter, will fight for rebounds, attacks passing lanes, and plays with elite energy similar to Richmond. His versatility as a defender allows him to guard multiple positions and provide rim protection as a shot blocker.

For Atlanta, the Hawks could certainly use someone who provides the mental and physical toughness Brazile ofers in the post. Center Onyeka Okongwu emerged as the team's anchor while former first round pick Jonathan Kuminga's $24.8 million contract might be too large to absorb in the front office.

It'll be interesting to see what direction general manager Onsi Saleh and his staff opt to go in the coming weeks.

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