Calipari prepares Hogs for tough schedule by making them 'uncomfortable'
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari opened practice up to media members for a chance to view his second team, a luxury he didn't have last summer.
Calipari will be up front with people that he wasn't comfortable in his new job until later in the year, but it eventually paid off.
He returns four players who contributed at a high level toward the end of March, a group which generated a run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
So, how does Calipari prepare his team for a new season? By loading up the front end of the schedule to give them ample opportunity to build a resume.
"Our strength of schedule wasn't bad last year, but you schedule to your team," Calipari said Wednesday. "You don't schedule because you just want to schedule. 'You’ve got to look and say, ‘Ok, where are we? Is this too much for these guys? Are we being fair?’ So yeah, this schedule is good."
For fans of the program, this schedule is a dandy, one that will challenge his team to be at the top of its game all season long.
While the Razorbacks open up the season Nov. 11 against Central Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena, it will only get tougher from there. Arkansas will travel to Duke Nov. 27 in Chicago for the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic, host Louisville Dec. 3 for the SEC-ACC Challenge, travel to Brooklyn for a neutral court meeting with old Southwest Conference rival Houston Dec. 20 and play at Michigan State with a date unknown at this time.
To fill out the schedule, Calipari says he wants to bring in teams that were also in the NCAA Tournament last year for what is popularly called "buy games" against perceived weaker opponents.
"We're talking about every team in the Elite Eight we’re playing [in nonconference and SEC play]," Calipari said. "We're also looking at some of the what they'd call buy games against teams that were in the NCAA Tournament a year ago. And the [SEC], the top seven teams had 90% or more of their team back. That's why they were the top seven."
There are some intriguing options for Calipari to choose from should he schedule tested mid-major opponents. Maybe he could talk San Diego, a team that went 30-4 last season with a three-point loss to Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, into a home game.
Perhaps, a regional program like Drake would be interested in being scheduled for the game in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena.
Calipari's team was young, but now they is the oldest in terms of returning production for the 2025-26 season. The Razorbacks started off with a humbling 0-5 start in SEC play, but by year's end were playing some of the best basketball in the NCAA Tournament field.
"We were the youngest team in the league," Calipari said. "This year, we have the most returning. It's only 45%, but it's still the most in our league, and everybody's lost most of their team, and they're having to do what we did a year ago. Then, you’ve got to be ready for, and I told all you, everybody in the league last year was going to have a four game swing, a three game swing. Who could stay together when you had that?
"Would you say they played hard when you watched them? That's the biggest comment, how hard they play. Well, you saw them today. If you're going to practice that way, you'll play that way. You think all of a sudden, ‘Yeah play hard in a game.’ Well, first of all, if you're with me, and that's what you look like in practice, I ain't playing you. You ain't getting in. But you play that way, because you practice that way, and you compete against each other. We had to do it against GAs last year, and that worked, but barely."
One way to make sure Calipari is stirring the emotions of his team is by making them feel uncomfortable. He is trying to make his players understand the value of being efficient within a scheme, play free to their strengths and comfortable with their weaknesses.
Someone like true freshman Meleek Thomas, a guy who likely played most of his career as a ball dominant guard, is transitioning into a rolle as one of the best shooters on the team without the ball consistently in his hands.
"I'm making Meleek dribble less and still score, but he's not going to dribble as much," Calipari said. "He's very uncomfortable. He's wide open and doesn't want to shoot it. He wants to [crossover dribble] and then shoot it. Why didn't you shoot the first one? He's very uncomfortable."
His plan for his other 5-star McDonald's All-American, Darius Acuff, is to make him more of a facilitator rather than rely completely on his scoring. Calipari certainly isn't going to take away Acuff's ability to score, but make him understand he doesn't have to be a hero at this level.
"Darius, the same, making him see more of the court versus score because he can score," Calipari said. "But you saw him today throwing the ball. He can pass."
Calipari also brings in a pair of transfers in the post to become more of a consistent rebounding team. Not only does he want someone like South Carolina transfer Nick Pringle to be a rim protector, but become more of an offensive option.
"Nick, uncomfortable offensively going at the basket," Calipari said. "How do I make him comfortable? I want you to shoot it and don't care if you make it, but you got to tip dunk your miss. So go ahead and shoot it. I don't care. Throw it off the backboard, but how about you're going to get in a greatest shape of your life? I'm asking you to shoot jump shots. Some of them were air balls, keep shooting."
Even Florida State transfer Malique Ewin had some issues to his game that Calipari wants to recalibrate in his speed on the offensive end.
"[Malique Ewin], we throw him the ball and he slows down," Calipari said. "You got to accelerate. Well, he's not comfortable doing it.
"Getting in the greatest shape of their life, they think they are until you really run. So, everything I'm doing is if they come at me and say, 'I'm confused.' 'You're learning. Have I made you uncomfortable?' If not, I'm not doing my job. Their job is to get comfortable being uncomfortable. Then they got it."