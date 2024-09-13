Calipari Targets International Star, Will Visit Next Weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — John Calipari’s preference for 5-star recruits continues with an upcoming visit of Miika Muurinen.
The 6-foot-10 power forward added three visits this month with Michigan (Sept. 14), Arkansas (Sept. 21) and Duke (Sept. 27). Muurinen is fresh off a visit to Utah Sept. 7 and has received offers this month from two more blue bloods in Kentucky and North Carolina.
He has improved his game since initial 2026 rankings were released. Muurinen has climbed nearly 40 spots to No. 6 nationally and the No. 1 power forward, according to 247sports.
Being a native of Finland, Muurinen’s game has an overseas flair with his ability to play multiple positions including the four effectively. He runs the floor well, has an underrated leaping ability and can defend the perimeter which leads to him finishing off fast breaks.
Muurinen had a solid EYBL Peach Jam performance with Bradley Beal Elite in July. Across six games, he averaged 18 points, four rebounds and one block while shooting 62% from the floor, 50% from three, and 90% from the free throw line.
Arkansas signed the No. 3 freshman class for 2024 and is off to a quick start in 2025 with 5-star and No. 5 overall prospect Darius Acuff. The Razorbacks’ currently sit No. 14 overall with Acuff in tow.
