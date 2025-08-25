Calipari, Razorbacks to host nation's No. 2 prospect this weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Having reported two weeks ago that John Calipari was finalizing a visit with a priority 2026 recruit, it came as no surprise when the visit dates went public on Monday.
Prized 2026 target Caleb Holt (6-5 guard, Prolific Pre, national No. 2 player, a 5-star prospect that is a native of Huntsville, Ala.) will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend (Aug. 29-31), a source confirmed with us on Monday.
Calipari and his Arkansas assistants were consistently courtside to watch Holt compete during the last two spring-and-summer grassroots basketball seasons (2024 and 2025) on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
Holt told us back in May 2025 during the Adidas 3SSB session event in Bryan, Texas, that he was hoping to visit Arkansas.
"It's (Arkansas recruitment) been pretty good," Holt told us in mid-May "I talk to Coach Cal. He's been out to see me (at Grayson high school during the 2024-25 school year) a few times. I haven't heard too much from him lately, but he's like, if I want to be a pro that's (Arkansas) the place to be.
"Yeah, I would like to visit, but I haven't talked to him about it lately. Hopefully, he'll hit me back up to get me on campus."
Holt is being heavily pursued by the two home-state SEC schools, Alabama and Auburn, as well as Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, and a host of other high-major programs.
In addition to the Hogs' coaching staff being on the scene for his spring-and-summer grassroots hoops, Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin was on hand to watch him help Team USA win the FIBA U19 World Cup gold medal in July in Switzerland.
Holt was a force at both ends of the court playing on the Adidas 3SSB circuit, leading his 17U Game Elite squad to the Adidas championship in mid-July. He was also named MVP of the prestigious Adidas Euro Camp in Treviso, Italy, in June.
Holt is a strong, athletic, skilled force who is a natural two-guard with emerging lead-guard / facilitator craft, and he can be a demon defensively. He's one of the top two-way player's in the nation.
NBA Draft expert Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report projects Holt as a one-and-done player at the college level and slots him as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.