Calipari Reveals What Miikka Muurinen Being Cleared By NCAA Meant To Him, Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — It's been one week since Arkansas forward Miikka Muurinen was officially granted his eligibility by the NCAA.

According to head coach John Calipari, Murrinen finally being ruled eligible for the 2026-27 campaign lifted a weight off everyone's shoulders, including, of course, Muurinen's own.

"Can you imagine having to be 19, and at the end of the year you're going to be 19 — could you imagine being 19 and not kowing if you're going to play or not?," Calipari said. "Or that you're going to be sent home? Could you imagine what he went through? That's why it was hugging and crying."

it was evident in videos posted on social media how much it meant to Muurinen and his teammates for him to be eligible.

"He texted me that night, 'Coach, I can't think you enough.' And he's been terrific in practice, because he was bad for a couple. I'm like, 'what's wrong with this kid in there?' Like, you're joking, Coach — one of the staff. We know this is weighing on him. So that being done, it's not weighing on anybody now. We know he's there. Let's see how he is. I got to get him to do some things that he's not going, but that's on me."

Other notes on 2026-27 Hoop Hogs

Calipari talked extensively about his roster on Wednesday, including his rotation of big men.

"Cooper [Bowser has] been out," Calipari said. "He's probably going to be out another 10 days."

Bowser won't participate in Friday's Primetime At The Palace event.

"It's given our big guys, the other big guys, a chance to get really good reps," Calipari said. "So that's been pretty good."

Calipari has been particularly impressed with 7-foot freshman Maper Maker, though Caleb Ourigou at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds gives the Razorbacks their biggest, most physical option down low.

"Caleb will do something we don't have," Calipari said. "He's 245 pounds. My big guys right now are 223 and 216, and he's 245, 247. So he gives us the big, and there may be a game like, okay, he's gonna be that guy."

Calipari was also complimentary of his assemblage of guards, including JJ Andrews, Jordan Smith Jr. and Davion Thompson.

Fans can get their first glimpse of the 2026-27 Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on Friday. Tickets to Primetime at the Palace are free, and Calipari encouraged fans to come to Fayetteville on Friday. Players will be available after the event to take pictures with fans and sign autographs.

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